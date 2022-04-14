HARTFORD — Hartford Mayor Timothy Michalak apologized to the citizens of Washington County during the Hartford Common Council meeting on Tuesday night for an incident which occurred before a Washington County Administrative Committee meeting on March 9.
“I’ve been strongly admonished by my attorney that I am not to make a statement or discuss this matter,” said Michalak, who is also a county supervisor. “But I apologize to the good people of Washington County for what happened, and I deeply regret my actions that gave rise to it. On my behalf, and on behalf of my family, I thank you.”
The matter that Michalak apologized for was an alleged incident where his concealed firearm fell from his waistband onto the floor before the administrative meeting, which took place in a public safety building. At the time it has also been alleged by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office that Michalak’s concealed carry permit was expired. This led to the sheriffs office recommending two charges be filed against Michalak for carrying a concealed firearm with an expired permit, and for carrying a concealed firearm in a public safety building. The case is still under review and no charging decisions have been made, according to the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office, which is handling the case.
“I would like to say that I think the citizens and the council appreciate your comments from earlier,” said Common Council President Dennis Hegy, during the aldermanic requests portion of the meeting. “It’s been a stressful couple of weeks for the community, and I appreciate your comments.”
Alderman Justin Webb was the only other council member who spoke about the incident and statement from Michalak during the aldermanic requests portion of the meeting.
“I feel compelled as an attorney to state something unequivocally. No one is above the law, period, full stop,” said Webb. “It doesn’t matter if you are a mayor, an alderperson or anyone else.”
Webb said the situation has been a distraction from all the great things happening in Hartford right now like population growth, the business-friendly community and other improvements in the city.
“If this continues to be a distraction, which I fear it will, I would ask the mayor to elevate the best interests of Hartford over his personal interests, and do the right thing,” said Webb.
Webb continued that he has the upmost respect for the Hartford Police Department and its officers, and believes they are fully capable of securing all of the city meetings and people who attend them.
“I see no good reason why anyone other than law enforcement should be carrying a firearm in this building during council meetings,” said Webb. “I have no issue with the Second Amendment. But I do have issue with putting the safety of others at risk with a pattern of carelessness, some of which I have experienced firsthand.”
After the aldermanic requests portion of the meeting was finished, the council moved on to several resolutions and ordinances before them.
Mayoral policing powers Two ordinances were voted on during the meeting, and each passed unanimously.
The first removed policing powers of the mayor. According to City Administrator Steve Volkert, decades ago when Hartford was a smaller community with just a constable and mayor, the mayor had policing powers.
The city had repealed a similar ordinance that gave policing powers to all public officials, but missed this ordinance, which specifically referred to the mayor. This ordinance was unknown to Michalak until Volkert brought it up to him within the past week.
Outdoor service areas The other ordinance was in regard to amending the ordinance that required any outdoor service area to have a six-foot permanent fence. Because of COVID, this ordinance change will allow for more flexibility and provide discretion to the police department about whether a fence, screen or enclosure is suitable for an outdoor service area. The ordinance does not pertain to “sidewalk cafes,” only patio areas that are attached or adjacent to their business.
Weights and measures The first resolution was a final one for levying and collections of special assessments for the July 2020 through June 2021 state weights and measures inspections.
According to Volkert, the city merely acts as a “pass through” for the state’s Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection to perform these inspections. He added that if anyone has an issue with their weights and measures they should contact the state and not the city, as they just put together the bill and send it to the state for the state’s own inspection.
The resolution was passed unanimously by the council.
Vacating South Wilson and Bell Avenue The council then unanimously passed on a resolution to vacate a portion of South Wilson Avenue and a portion of Bell Avenue.
These are currently just grassy areas. The plot on South Wilson Avenue was meant for an expansion of Hwy 83, but that is no longer happening and JJR Properties LLC wishes to eventually purchase and develop it. Therefore, the city needed to vacate the lot.
The property on Bell Avenue still needs to be divided before anything happens, and ideas are still being decided regarding how to do that.
Bond resolutions The council unanimously approved several other resolutions. The first will allow the city to authorize the sale of $3,755 million in General Obligation Promissory Notes, series 2022A.
This money will be used by the city to pay the costs of projects listed in the 2022 and 2023 Capitol Improvements Plan, according to resolution 3625.
The second resolution is for the issuance and sale of bonds not to exceed $3.3 million in General Obligation Promissory Notes, series 2022B. This resolution is to restructure a former debt and level off the debt, according to Jeff Belongia, a financial advisor for Huntington Investments who works with the city. It is also a hedge by the city as Belongia expects interest rates to continue rising in the future.
Certified survey maps The other resolutions which were passed unanimously were for certified survey maps (CSM). The first CSM combined two parcels of land at 1523 Innovation Way so that they could be sold as one.
The second CSM separated out a homestead from the lot it sits on at 5861 Hilldale Drive, in the Town of Hartford, so that the owner can sell off the homestead.
The rest of the property will still be used for farm use.
The last CSM split a property at 3420 County Trunk Highway K, in the Town of Hartford, into two lots so that one lot could be sold to the city The city will build a second fire station on that lot. The other lot that will be created from splitting the current lot in two will be sold to someone else by the owner.
The Hartford Common Council will have their next meeting at City Hall at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Kriefall calls on Michalak to resign from County Board
WASHINGTON COUNTY — Washington County Board Chair Donald Kriefall called for County Board Supervisor and Hartford Mayor Timothy Michalak to resign from the County Board in a statement late on Wednesday night.
Michalak is being asked to resign after Kriefall met with the board’s outside council and reviewed the allegations, according to the statement.
“If Supervisor Michalak will not immediately resign, I will be preparing formal charges seeking his removal from the board,” said Kriefall in the release.
Kriefall added that Michalak should spare the residents of Washington County and the board the process of seeking his statutory removal from office.
Michalak is being asked to resign for an incident from before the administrative committee at the Washington County Sheriffs Office where it has been alleged that a concealed firearm fell from his waistband. It has also been alleged that Michalak’s conceal carry permit was expired when this incident occurred.
Because of this incident, the sheriffs office referred that two misdemeanor charges be filed against Michalak.
“While Supervisor Michalak may regret his conduct, it is important to remember that nobody no matter their position in life is above the law,” said Kriefall in the statement.
“Mr. Michalak’s decision to conceal carry his firearm without a valid permit in a place where firearms are prohibited by law amounts to a significant breach of the public trust.”
Kriefall then said that Michalak’s presence on the board was a burden to the taxpayers and cast a shadow over the board.
“Supervisor Michalak’s presence on the board is an unwelcome and unwanted distraction,” said Kriefall in the statement. “The people of Washington County deserve better from their elected leaders.”