HARTFORD — The Dodge County District Attorney’s Office has decided not to prosecute Hartford Mayor and former Washington County Supervisor Timothy Michalak for two misdemeanor charges stemming from an incident where he dropped his handgun before a Washington County meeting in the sheriff’s office in March.
According to a Washington County Sheriff’s Office report, Michalak’s concealed firearm allegedly fell from his waistband before an Administrative Committee meeting inside the sheriff’s office on March 9. Michalak subsequently resigned from the County Board.
The sheriff’s office recommended that two charges be filed against Michalak, including carrying a concealed firearm with an expired permit and carrying a concealed firearm inside a public safety building, but the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office, which was assigned to investigate the case, has decided not to pursue a prosecution. According to the no- prosecution memorandum that was released on August 9, a citizen in Michalak’s position would have been charged with a violation of carrying a concealed weapon and a violation of carrying a firearm in a public building, each being punishable with up to a $10,000 fine and up to 9 months in jail.
But, due to a section of Hartford’s municipal code (Chapter 5, Section 5.04(8)), Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg decided prosecution wasn’t warranted.
“The suspect in this case, however, cannot be charged as they have a defense to the charges. Generally, private citizen and elected civilian officials are required to have a valid concealed carry permit before they may carry a concealed weapon in places other than their own private property. However, police officers are allowed while on duty, to carry weapons without additional permitting required. The suspect in this matter was not a police officer in the common understanding, but the city of Hartford ordinance granted him “all the powers of a police officer of the city,” wrote Klomberg in the memorandum.
The section of the city code that awarded “all the powers of a police officer of the city” was in effect during the incident, and it has since been removed from Hartford’s municipal code by the Common Council.
According to the memorandum, Michalak stated that he had not renewed his permit, because he had not received notice to do so. However, during the investigation it was found that a renewal had been sent to Michalak by the Department of Justice on July 12, 2021.
But according to the memorandum, because Michalak had been given the powers of a city police officer from the ordinance, he was exempt from the first charge of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit because a law enforcement officer is exempt from the requirement to have a concealed carry permit to carry a firearm.
Additionally, state statute 941.235(2(a) states that law enforcement officers, peace officers and military personnel are allowed to carry a firearm into a public building, and that statute 941.235(1), which states anyone who carries a firearm into a public building will be charged with a class A misdemeanor, does not apply to them.
“In this statute, the exemption only applies to officers who are going armed in the line of duty. For analysis purposes, the line of duty could be viewed as a time the officer is in pay status. Another potential line of duty status would occur when the officer is off duty, but is compelled to act as an officer due to a call to duty in response to a specific circumstance. A simpler conception of line of duty would be when the officer is performing acts that are part of the duties of the officer,” wrote Klomberg.
According to the memorandum, since Michalak had “all the powers of a police officer of the city” due to the municipal code at the time of the incident, that “would include all the privileges granted to police officers, including the ability to carry a concealed weapon, and enter public/public safety buildings with the weapon while on duty.”
Klomberg also stated that because elected officials never stop holding their office during their term, there is no “off-duty” or “on-duty” time, the mayor is always the mayor.
“Additionally, he was representing a sub-constituency of his mayoral constituency when he was acting as a County Board member. Consequently, it is not at all a stretch to say he was performing his mayoral work while representing the city (or a portion of the city) at the County Board meeting,” wrote Klomberg.
Because of this, it was determined that Michalak would not be prosecuted for the second misdemeanor violation as well. Klomberg added that regardless of the “absurdity of this grant of police powers,” Michalak was considered a peace officer when the incident occurred.
Despite deciding not to prosecute the two charges, Klomberg did admonish Michalak for his actions.
“Michalak has a total lack of recollection of his involvement in a significant event where he lost control of his firearm – or he lacks the veracity to admit his error. Michalak has no regard for the deadlines and responsibilities of proactively maintaining his valid concealed carry permit, and then blames others for his failure to maintain his permit. If an actual police officer engaged in a fraction of this cavalier and embarrassing conduct in an official capacity, I would expect the officer to be fired,” wrote Klomberg.
The Daily News reached out to Michalak for comment, but did not hear back from him before deadline.