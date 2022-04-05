HARTFORD — Hartford Mayor Timothy Michalak is currently the leading vote getter in the Hartford mayoral race. Out of the 2,808 votes cast he has received 1,176 votes, 41.88%.
There are five write-in candidates in the mayoral race, and combined they have received 1,632 votes. The votes are still being counted by hand as of 11:40 p.m. Michalak should win re-election as it would be unlikely that one of the five write-in candidates receives 1,177 of the 1,632 votes. The Daily News has reached out to the Hartford City Clerk, but has not received a call back with the totals for the individual write-in candidates by deadline.
Michalak will be elected for his third term as mayor if Hartford if none of the write-in candidates are able to capture 1,177 votes.
The write-in candidates were Todd Bultman, former Mayor Joe Dautermann, former Mayor Scott Henke, Terrence Perfect and Tina Savage.
It was supposed to be a certain win for Michalak in this race, because he was originally running unopposed for mayor. But, five write-in candidates joined the mayoral race after an incident before a Washington County Administrative Committee meeting on March 9 where the mayor allegedly had a gun fall from his waistband.
The alleged incident is currently under review by the Dodge County District Attorney’s office, and no decision has been made on whether or not to file two misdemeanor charges against Michalak.
An independent investigator has been hired by the Washington County Board of Supervisors to advise them on what, if any, actions to take in regard to the alleged incident, as well.
All results are unofficial until all of the votes are canvased.
|Candidate
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Timothy Michalak (i)
|1,176
|41.9%
|All write-ins
|1,632
|58.1%
|Total Votes
|2,808