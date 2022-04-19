WASHINGTON COUNTY — County Board Supervisor Timothy Michalak resigned from the Washington County Board in a letter to Chairman Don Kriefall on Monday night. His resignation came in prior to the final county board meeting of the 2020-22 session on Tuesday morning in the third floor training room of the Washington County Sheriff’s Department.

The letter was short and to the point, simply stating “please accept my resignation from the Washington County Board, Timothy C. Michalak.”

Outside counsel, Attorney Andy Phillips, will be going over the letter of resignation to make sure it is legal and binding. According to Phillips, there is a specific process for a supervisor to resign from a county board. He added that this is a positive development for the county board and citizens of Washington County.

There was some concern from one county board member that Michalak’s resignation letter would only be for the previous 2020-22 session of the county board and not the 2022-24 session. But, Michalak did not show up for the 2022-24 organizational meeting for the county board to take the oath of office, which to Kriefall signaled that he has officially resigned from the board.

Michalak is resigning from the county board as the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office is weighing whether or not to file charges against him for carrying a firearm in a public safety building and carrying a concealed weapon with an expired permit.

At an administrative meeting for the county board on March 9, Michalak allegedly had his concealed firearm fall from his waistband onto the floor in front of a county employee while in the sheriff’s office, which no one is allowed to carry a concealed firearm in as it is a public safety building. It is also alleged his conceal carry permit was expired at the time.

The county board also voted on several resolutions during the meeting, all of which were passed unanimously.

Some of the resolutions included amendments to the 2022-27 Capitol Improvement Plan for a Brownfields RLF development and a sheriff’s patrol boat, assisting the City of Hartford and Town of Farmington with developing a transportation sustainability plan and a General Fund and Jurisdiction transfer of County Trunk Highway F to the Village of Germantown.

During the meeting Kriefall thanked the county board for all their hard work during the 2020-22 session. According to Kriefall, even though they didn’t always agree on everything the county board was able to always make decisions that benefited the citizens of Washington County. He added that serving as chair was the best job he ever had, and thanked everyone who he worked with during his time as county board chair.