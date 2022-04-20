HARTFORD — Hartford Mayor Timothy Michalak took the oath of office, as did three aldermen, during the Common Council meeting on Tuesday night in the City Hall Council Chambers.
Michalak and Aldermen Wayne Rusniak, Joseph Fulop and Justin Webb took the oath of office for their new terms after winning reelection during the April 5 general election.
Earlier in the day, Michalak resigned from the Washington County Board over an alleged incident in which a concealed firearm fell out of his waistband before an administrative meeting in the Washington County Sheriff's Office on March 9. It has also been alleged that Michalak's concealed carry permit was expired when the incident occurred. The Dodge County District Attorney's Office is currently deciding on whether to file two misdemeanor charges for carrying a concealed weapon in a public safety building and carrying a concealed weapon with an expired permit against Michalak.
So far the council has not taken any action against Michalak. He apologized to the community during the council meeting on April 12.
During the public appearances and comments portion of the meeting, three Hartford residents voiced their displeasure with the council's lack of action.
Laura Jossert was the first to speak. She began by saying she was disappointed in the lack of any mention of the incident from the council besides Webb, who spoke about it during the April 12 meeting.
Jossert said the alleged March 9 incident was not the first time Michalak's concealed firearm fell from his waistband in public.
Jossert referred to a Common Council meeting on October 26, 2021, during which Michalak's firearm fell on the floor while he was giving Dave Scharfenberger a key to the city. After the gun dropped, Michalak said, “I see this really does go off with a bang, doesn't it?” The incident can be seen in a video on the city of Hartford's YouTube channel.
Jossert then mentioned several articles from an online publication, Daily Kos, in which the writer calls Michalak “Mayor Gunfumble,” “Madcap Michalak” and “Mayor Misdemeanor.” She also mentioned that the writer of the article called residents of Hartford dumb. She asked that the Common Council request Michalak's resignation, because, she said, Hartford can't have someone running the city that is making it a laughingstock.
Terrence Perfect, a write-in candidate from the April 5 election, spoke next. According to Perfect, the reach of the story is further than just Wisconsin.
“I do mortgages in Florida, Texas, Nebraska and Iowa, and I was meeting with somebody today on the phone, we had a little Skype meeting, and they used the exact words ‘oh, hey, you're from Hartford, you got Mayor Mr. Fumbles,’” said Perfect. “This is bigger than Wisconsin and it's not a dealing that can just be swept under the rug.”
Perfect added that if he was an alderman he would be ashamed, because it had happened before in front of them, during the October 26, 2021 meeting, and the only reason it has come up now is because it happened somewhere else.
He too requested the aldermen meet and ask Michalak to resign.
Former Mayor Scott Henke, who was also a write-in candidate in the spring election, was the final person to speak during the public appearances and comments portion of the meeting.
“I'd like to take time to thank the 64 percent of our voters that voted ABM, anybody but Michalak,” said Henke. “The voters showed their voices and the approval of our mayor is less than President Biden's. Think about that for a while.”
Henke said Michalak's action and the reaction to it have been an embarrassment to the city and should be an embarrassment to the council.
He challenged the council to “restore the integrity, as they see fit, to restore the momentum that was disturbed by the leader of our city.”
During the aldermanic request portion of the meeting, Council President Dennis Hegy said that the public's comments have been noted by the council.
Alderman Joe Kohler spoke after Hegy and thanked the citizens for exercising their First Amendment rights. Then Kohler said that while he does not take offense to people going after Michalak on social media, in the media and to the aldermen, it does open his eyes.
Kohler said over the past three years a lot of positive things have happened in Hartford. He said the city has been able to keep tax levies down and remain open during a pandemic. He said that the man responsible for it all is the same man people are trying to tear down, Michalak.
Kohler said people need to look at the whole picture and think about how hard the job is to do, and how easy it is for something to happen. He added that he wanted people to keep their thoughts to themselves and off social media, but if they need to, to call and address their aldermen about the incident.
Webb was the last alderman to speak. He also thanked the citizens who spoke during the public appearances and comments portion for exercising their First Amendment rights, and that talking about it in any forum is one's right as a citizen.
The next Common Council meeting will take place at City Hall at 7 p.m. on May 10.