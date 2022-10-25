Michels, Schoemann, Schulteis speak out about paroled felon’s OWI arrest in West Bend

WEST BEND — Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor Tim Michels, Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann and Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis held a press conference at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Monday in response to an incident in West Bend on Thursday night.
“We just wanted to talk to you a little bit about an incident that happened here just this past week in Washington County,” said Schoemann. “It’s something that we’re seeing all too often, the policies of liberals across the state of Wisconsin, in particular not prioritizing public safety, is having major effects on our communities.”
Thursday night, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office’s dispatch center received multiple reports of a man driving erratically on U.S. Highway 45 while on his way home from Milwaukee. Deputies pulled over the West Bend man, and noticed signs of impairment. He was charged with operating while intoxicated, armed while intoxicated, carrying a concealed weapon and felon in possession of a firearm as a result of the traffic stop.
During a substantive background check the man was identified as Floyd Marlow, who is out on parole for first-degree reckless homicide in 1999 and first-degree reckless endangering safety in 2000.
According to Schulteis, Marlow was paroled in January of this year.
“All of these releases when you’re under the parole system, they’re all discretionary. They don’t have to be released,” said Schulteis. “In fact, this (individual’s) maximum release date was 2031. He was released into our community. What’s telling is he not only victimizes the community by driving around drunk, but he’s also affecting the safety of my deputies who were confronting the individual when he’s armed and intoxicated.”
He said the state needs leadership in Madison that will make sure public safety is paramount.
“Not only is leadership imperative with these parolee situations, it’s also imperative with funding, and that’s something that we’ve struggled with in Washington County, in particular in the sheriff’s office,” said Schoemann. “Ninety percent of our net new construction, our property tax that we’re allowed to increase, has gone to the sheriff’s department the last three years we took net new construction. Unfortunately, because of policies like this that we’re talking about today, and seeing crime bleeding into our county from other places, has resulted in us really needing to put a solid foot forward, and the sheriff and his team have put together the Washington County Anti-Crime Plan Referendum.”
According to Michels, this is the result of Gov. Tony Evers’ 2018 campaign promise to cut Wisconsin’s prison population in half.
“Everywhere I go in Wisconsin, people are concerned about the rise in crime ... they say that the governor, they don’t feel like the governor has their back letting all these bad guys out,” said Michels. “Ninety percent of crimes are committed by repeat offenders. The people of Wisconsin, the hard-working, taxpaying citizens are ready for change. They’re ready for leadership. They’re ready for a governor who is going to stand with law enforcement and get rid of the catch-and-release DAs.”
Michels added that in a letter to Evers he asked him to pause the paroles.
In response to Michels’ statements during the press conference, the Evers campaign said that Michels was trying to scare voters with “outrageous and dishonest claims” about Evers’ record. “The truth is, the Parole Commission is an independent agency and the governor does not have control over individual releases. Republicans have repeatedly distorted basic facts about public safety and recently received a ‘Pants on Fire’ rating from Politifact for a parole claim they called ‘false and ridiculous,’” said Senior Advisor Sam Roecker. “Gov. Evers has prioritized community safety and has taken action to keep our communities safe by directing over $100 million to public safety efforts, including funding for every local law enforcement agency in the state.”
Michels said that, if elected, he would still continue paroles, but he would appoint a parole commissioner who does not have the goal of paroling half the prison population and having a shift in the cultural thinking of the parole commissioner and commission.
“Whether you’re living in West Bend or the inner city of Milwaukee, everybody wants the same thing, they want safer communities, safer neighborhoods,” said Michels.