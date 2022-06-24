Michels: ‘We can’t take it anymore’

HARTFORD — Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels said he will prioritize election integrity, crime and educational reform during a Thursday gathering with local supporters and interested citizens. Common Sense Citizens of Washington County hosted Michels, a Republican candidate for governor, at their meeting Thursday night at Mueller’s Linden Inn.
“We’re out here on a beautiful summer (Thursday) night, because you’re concerned about the direction of America just like I am. My wife and I said in February we can’t take it anymore. If we have the ability to make change, to make a difference, we have to do it,” Michels said. “That’s why I got into this race, and you are all part of it together. Together we can make that difference and we can make that change we all know we need.”
Michels said the problem in America today is that the country is on a slippery slope toward socialism.
“It’s cloaked behind, behind CRT. It’s cloaked behind BLM. It’s cloaked behind defund the police,” Michels said.
Michels is running against former Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch, Kevin Nicholson and state Rep. Tim Ramthun to be the Republican nominee to challenge Gov. Tony Evers in this fall’s election.
Michels said he doesn’t want to see America changed, and that he is going to stand up to Evers if he wins the primary.
“Tony Evers is a weak leader, from COVID to Kenosha,” Michels said. “That’s why I’m running for governor.”
During the meeting Michels said he is a proven executive with real world experience, and that makes him the best choice for the office.
Michels was commissioned as a second lieutenant when he graduated St. Norbert College, left the armed forces with the rank of major and is the co-owner and co-manager of Michels Corporation, his family’s business.
He also said that he is different from politicians, because he doesn’t care if he gets re-elected if he wins.
“I think what it comes down to is what I’ve been talking about, real life executive experience. Not just talking about it, done it. Made the tough decisions. Made plans. Executed plans. Solved problems. We need more people like that in government,” Michels said. “The other thing I can tell you, at 59 years old I’m not looking to have a new political career getting started. I think the biggest problem we have in Madison is that almost everybody that’s there, their No. 1 mission is to get reelected. I don’t really care if I get re-elected.”
Michels said he is pro-life, pro-gun, pro-military, anti-tax and anti-big government.
Michels said his first priority if he was elected would be election reform.
“We should not be having these questions 18 months after the election,” said Michels. “Was the election rigged? Was the election stolen? We are not some Third World country, we’re not some banana republic. This is the United States of America. I don’t care if you’re a Democrat, an independent or a Republican, nobody should want to have elections where we have questions a year later, or two years later.”
He said he would work with the Legislature to pass the bills that were vetoed by Tony Evers relating to election integrity, and ensure there would be no unattended ballot boxes.
His second priority is crime.
“Crime is at a 30-year high in Wisconsin; 30-year high for violent crime, murder and assault,” Michels said. “How did this happen? Most of it happened in the last two years. It’s all a byproduct, a derivative if you will, of the defund the police movement.”
He said that he would have law enforcement’s back as governor, and that he would get soft “catch-and-release” district attorneys out of office.
Michels’ third priority is education reform.
“I went to Lomira; great school. It worked for me, but it was over 40 years ago. Public education is not today what it was back then,” Michels said.
Michels said on recent tours of Milwaukee Public Schools he found out that the reading comprehension score for some of the schools is zero.
“That’s all our tax dollars, $1.8 billion tax dollars going to MPS, Milwaukee Public Schools. And, what do we have to show for it? Zero,” said Michels. “That is unbelievably bad, atrocious value.”
He said that he would create competition in education by instituting universal school choice to empower parents to send their children to the school of their choice.
“Those are my three big things, and there is so much more to do. I’m going to get it done, certainly in the first hundred days,” said Michels. “But, I actually think I can get it done in the first 20 days. Why is that? Because that’s the way I do things. And, you know what else? If they want to protest outside the Capitol like they did for Act 10, let them do it in late January when it’s 8 degrees outside.”