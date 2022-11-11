WEST BEND — The Washington County District Attorney’s Office has filed two felony charges and 10 misdemeanor charges against Michael J. Miecielica on Thursday for allegedly bringing a knife into the West Bend Community Memorial Library and demanding that voting be stopped at the polling site during the midterm election on Tuesday.
According to the criminal complaint, Miecielica has been charged with one felony count for election threats and another for terrorist threats, both with a use of a dangerous weapon modifier.
He was also charged with one misdemeanor for negligent handling of a weapon, five misdemeanor counts of bail jumping with a use of a dangerous weapon modifier, one misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property with a use of a dangerous weapon modifier and three misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct with a use of dangerous weapon modifier.
According to the complaint, the use of a dangerous weapon modifier increases the maximum term of imprisonment by four years for each felony and six months for nine of the 10 misdemeanors. If convicted on all charges, Miecielica will face up to 24 years imprisonment, $93,000 in fines or both, according to the complaint.
At the time of the incident, Miecielica was out on a $1,000 signature bond after being charged for allegedly posting 19 notes containing hate speech and threats against Democratic candidates on downtown businesses in an attempt to cause a “dust up” for Republicans and the Johnson campaign ahead of the midterm election.
According to the complaint, Miecielica walked up to the front counter, where a volunteer at the library was starting their shift, while holding a hunting knife. According to the volunteer, Miecielica raised the knife above his head and slammed it into the counter then “told her, in a slow, serious voice, to call the police right now.”
In the complaint the volunteer told police that “said the defendant was “‘serious as death and trying to make a point.’ [And, they] felt threatened by the defendant’s actions.”
The volunteer said she was not near a phone to do so, and at this point a library staff member approached the two. According to the complaint, the volunteer went to get the library director and warn the other employees, and the staff member called the police.
According to the staff member, while on the phone with the police, they heard Miecielica say that “he wanted the election to stop and that he was a bad man who needs to go to jail.” He added that he had “hung posters” downtown, and the staff member then realized he had been the person who allegedly hung notes containing hate speech and threats to Democratic candidates on downtown businesses.
They told detectives that they weren’t directly threatened, but they were scared because of the hunting knife. Another staff member was at the counter at the time of the incident, and like the volunteer, she was able to get away to warn staff.
According to the complaint, when officers arrived they locked down the library and were able to move individuals and children away from the front desk for their own safety, and that 18 library staff members and volunteers had sheltered in the back room.
The officers were then able to take the suspect into custody without incident.
According to the complaint, officers asked Miecielica what happened, and he said “‘I did it here because I didn’t want to disturb the children.’ The defendant added ‘I did it so she would call the cops because I am a bad person and should go to jail.’ The defendant said he stabbed the counter to prove he is a bad person.”
According to the complaint, Miecielica waived his Miranda rights and told detectives that he had initially planned to cause a disturbance in the room where the voting was taking place, but when he approached it from the bathroom, with the knife behind his back, he noticed two kids reading and went to the front desk instead, because he didn’t want to disturb them.
He added that he tried to usher kids away from him so they didn’t get hurt.
While talking with detectives “the defendant said he was not injured or in pain and just needed to go back to jail.”
According to the release, “the defendant said that he snapped and was a bad person. The defendant said he did not mean for things to go this far. The defendant told detectives that he has been scared and afraid for the past ten years because of all the political things going on.”
Before going to the library, Miecielica told detectives that he had written notes to his parents and sister, and that he deleted a manifesto off of his computer that he had written in 2019. According to the complaint, he told detectives that the manifesto detailed a plan to detonate a bomb on the southern border due to being upset with immigration policies and the border.
“The defendant said he no longer felt that way and chose to delete the manifesto,” according to the release.
According to the complaint, Miecielica told detectives that he didn’t intend to hurt anyone, and he didn’t intend to endanger anyone other than “his ‘dumb a**.’” “The defendant confirmed he wanted the voting to stop in order to provoke a police response,” said the complaint.
Miecielica is currently in custody, but has the chance to leave the Washington County Jail again if he posts his $50,000 bond.