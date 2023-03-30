MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Zoo says people can “eggsperience” a fun-filled pre-Easter celebration on Saturday, April 8.
Egg Day sponsored by Racine Danish Kringles makes an “eggsciting” return, according to a news release. From 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be Easter-themed activities with zoo admission.
Here’s what’s hopping:
■ The Easter parade, featuring the Easter Bunny. Along the parade route, there might be some sweet treats.
■ Hop aboard the North Shore Bank Safari Train and search for the carrots the bunny left behind. The train opens at 10 a.m. and operates weather permitting. The fee is $4 per person.
■ Grab a set of bunny ears, then pick up a Scavenger Hunt card and find special items throughout the zoo. Return the card for a prize. Plus, count the golden eggs along the Egg Hunt Trail and receive a unique treat.
■ Check out animals like big cats and otters enjoying enrichment items that encourage natural behaviors.
10 a.m. — Pigs 11 a.m. — Big Cats 11:30 a.m. — Seals Noon — Otters 1 p.m. — Elephants
■ Pick a springtime face painting design. Add a chalk flower design to the Garden Path at the Elephant Care Center.
■ Take a photo at three special photo HOPortunities.
■ See the Aquatic & Reptile Center’s newest residents: 10 Amazon milk frog siblings. They’re petite and blue. The last time the zoo had this species was 2019.
For zoo admission fees, visit the zoo’s website at www.milwaukeezoo.org. Zoological Society membership is valid for Egg Day.