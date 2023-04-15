MILWAUKEE — On Friday, the Milwaukee Public Museum and exhibit design partners Thinc Design released sketches of the Future Museum’s Milwaukee Revealed gallery — the third gallery revealed since March. In May, two more galleries will be presented to the public in anticipation of the Future Museum, which will be located on Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee, in a newly constructed building set to open in late 2026.
According to MPM, the “Milwaukee Revealed” gallery is considered the spiritual successor to the current “Streets of Old Milwaukee” exhibit.
“Milwaukee Revealed” will include an urban streetscape featuring stores, buildings, historical stories and interactive features to take visitors back in time. MPM shared some of the exhibit features for the Commercial and Neighborhood areas of the gallery. The final gallery will also include immersive exhibits about Milwaukee’s relationship with its rivers and Lake Michigan, according to MPM.
“As any Milwaukeean or MPM visitor knows, there’s more to Milwaukee than meets the eye,” said MPM President & CEO Ellen Censky. “Just as Milwaukee is an urban environment built on a rich natural landscape, ‘Milwaukee Revealed’ will simultaneously explore the bustling business corridors and neighborhoods of the city, the unique ecology of the lakefront and waterways and the ways in which nature and culture come together in confluence to create the place we call home.”
Gallery details
Within the gallery will be the Commercial district, where visitors will enter an immersive urban environment. In this section will be the Mitchell Building, an explorable space visitors can walk into immediately upon entering the gallery.
If visitors look long enough, the Mitchell Building’s façade will fade away to reveal the home of city founders Josette and Solomon Juneau, which once occupied the same site, according to MPM.
There will also be storefronts lining the gallery’s streets to give insight into the industries that have shaped Milwaukee. There will be a dress shop, a modern-day frozen custard shop and a market storefront. Urban soundscapes, vehicles rumbling and birdsong will fill the space as well.
Also included will be Schlitz Palm Garden, revealing how German and Polish migration and labor, and access to natural resources like water, wheat and hops, led to Milwaukee’s famed beer production; Cream City Medical Society, exploring how practicing medicine has supported Milwaukeeans’ health and well being through stories about holistic medicine, disease prevention and public health; Lapham House, where visitors will see collections of plants and geologic specimens displayed on shelves; and Waterfront, where a scenic lookout will give visitors the chance to look out over an exhibit demonstrating the Milwaukee River, according to MPM.
Along with the Commercial district will be the Neighborhoods in the gallery. This will include the Community Streetscape with a Milwaukee neighborhood street mimicking domestic architecture commonly found in the city and a community garden, according to MPM.
There will also be the Haymarket Candy Shop, a functioning store where museum visitors can purchase sweet treats.
“We heard loud and clear the public desire for an immersive space dedicated to Milwaukee. ‘Milwaukee Revealed’ will be a gallery visitors can lose themselves in — and learn a lot about Milwaukee, past and present, along the way,” said Censky. “Current fans of MPM’s ‘Streets of Old Milwaukee’ will find many familiar, nostalgic elements in ‘Milwaukee Revealed,’ including collections items like the penny-farthing bicycle and the one-of-a-kind Schloemer automobile. We also plan to include a virtualreality experience of the current Museum’s ‘Streets of Old Milwaukee’ and ‘European Village,’ preserving the beloved exhibit experience for the next generation to explore in the Future Museum.”
On May 9, MPM will announce the “Living in a Dynamic Works” and “Mixing Zones” gallery for the Future Museum, and on May 23, they will announce “Rainforest,” “Puelicher Butterfly Vivarium” and the “Bucyrus Rooftop Terrace.”
More information about the Future Museum, including architectural renderings and a project timeline, is available on the MPM website at https://bit.ly/3yYOk7s.