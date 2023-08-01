WEST BEND — Just before 4 p.m. on Sunday, a vehicle struck a motorcycle on County Trunk Highway E between CTH CC and Powder Hill Road in the Town of Hartford.
Washington County Sheriff’s deputies and Hartford Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.
According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, upon arrival, the motorcyclist, a Milwaukee man in his late 20s, was found unresponsive in the middle of the roadway.
After attempting life-saving measures, the man was pronounced deceased at the scene. This is the 13th fatal crash in Washington County during 2023. The other driver, a Polk woman in her early 20s, was transported for possible minor injuries.
CTH E between CTH CC and Powder Hill Road was closed for approximately four hours for investigation and scene clearance.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Hartford Police Department for initial road closure and the Washington County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit’s investigation showed that the motorcyclist and his family member were traveling westbound on Hwy E when the Polk woman crossed over the center line from the eastbound into the westbound lane, colliding with the Milwaukee man head-on. The driver of the car is cooperating with the investigation.
The incident is still under investigation.