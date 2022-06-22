WEST BEND — Multiple power outages have been reported in West Bend by We Energies today.
According to their website, there are 900 customers without power north of East Washington Street/Highway 33 since 8 a.m., less than five customers without power near the intersection of West Decorah Road and Eastern Avenue since 8:23 a.m. and another outage between Lincoln Drive East and Sunset Drive near Terrace Drive has left under five people without power.
According to We Energies, estimated restoration time for the outage north of East Washington Street is 11:30 a.m. and was caused by equipment problems. There are no further updates at this time on the other outages.
The power outages have affected West Bend’s City Hall, according to a post from their Facebook page. "City Hall operations and regular customer services may be temporarily interrupted. Please stay tuned for further updates,” said the post.
Currently, a work crew has been assigned to the power outage north of East Washington Street. According to the We Energies website, the work crew is on their way to the location and no time has been given for how long it will take for the power to be restored.
A crew is waiting for their assignment for the power outage near West Decorah Road and Eastern Avenue, according to the website.
No other information is provided on the website for the two outages around Terrace Drive.
According to the website, the reason for the power outages is still unknown.