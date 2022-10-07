MENOMONEE FALLS — She’s outlived the Great Depression, World War II, 18 presidential administrations, a stroke, cancer, two rounds of COVID and on Sept. 30, Ethel Stephan celebrated her 100th birthday.
“It’s amazing when I think of everything she lived through,” said daughter Jane Nacker.
On her birthday she celebrated with about 90 family and friends at the Richfield Fire Hall and on October 6 she planned a smaller celebration with her friends at Vista Pointe in Menomonee Falls, where she moved about a year ago.
As a 99-year resident of Richfield and Germantown, and lifelong member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, Stephan has something most centenarians can’t claim – a remarkable memory of the 10 decades she has spent on this earth.
Ethel (then Heisdorf) grew up playing jacks and baseball on the side streets of Richfield and helped pluck pigeons (doves), for Klippel’s Meat Market. The “doves” were a favorite for city folk, but Bernice Klippel would instruct her to pinch the birds to turn their skins blue.
Klippel would tell her, “City people don’t like blue and I don’t like city people.”
In first grade she walked to Richfield School and got into trouble when she paused to pick wildflowers on the way. In second grade she recalled the end-of-year school party where she was knocked out by a stray baseball and sported a slow-healing black eye for some time afterward.
In third grade Ethel started school at St. Boniface and was one of six students that graduated in 1936.
In 1940, she graduated from Holy Angels Academy in Milwaukee and went on to school at Spencerian College.
After graduating in 1942 Ethel went to work for the Electric Company as a secretary-typist. Because it was wartime, most of her correspondence consisted of deferments for essential workers.
Growing up, she played piano and her sister Joanne played saxophone in Tony’s Revelers — once at Lighthouse Lanes in West Bend for New Year’s Eve. During World War II the group even played the Schwartz (Chandelier Ballroom) a few times.
For many years afterward, Ethel still enjoyed playing piano at family gatherings.
In her room at Vista Pointe are photos of her tap dancing with her brother John and sister Joanne — a performance she recalled doing once for the Republican Party in Milwaukee.
Ethel returned to Richfield to live with her parents and worked at the Red-E Tractor Company where she applied her dictation and wire machine transcription skills and on May 19, 1945, she married Walter Stephan. Walter passed away in 2007, after 62 years of marriage.
When they were first married, they lived above the Richfield State Bank. The only evidence left of the institution is found over the door and in the past century, she has seen familiar landmarks like Klippel’s Butcher Shop, the Dickel Hotel and Wolf Brothers (Fuel and Feed) Mill disappear.
In 1963 Walter and Ethel moved into a newly built three-bedroom ranch house on her husband’s family farm where they raised their children, Mark, Jane, Jean, John and Joan.
Walter worked days as a machinist at Gehl Company in West Bend and on the farm with his brother John.
Because Walter and John ran the farm together, the family could take a two-week vacation.
Lodging for Walter, Ethel and their five children as they motored to Deer Lodge, Montana was a tent attached to a station wagon.
At home, Ethel picked stones, drove tractor, pull down silage and clean the barn.
They would visit neighbors or go to dances, but every day, twice a day, the milk cows ruled their lives.
When the cattle decided to take a stroll on Highway 41, she packed the kids in the car and drove over to see what she could do.
“A cop came along and there were cars going this way and that and the cop kept asking me why the cows were on the highway,” Ethel said.
Along with neighbors and her children, Ethel corralled the cows. When her husband returned from work at Gehl he was confronted by a fit-tobe- tied wife who had put a “House for Sale” sign in the yard.
Her family credits her longevity to her spitfire attitude.
“She keeps people on their toes,” daughter Joan Weyer said.
Her son Mark bought the farm in 1983.
In addition to farm work, Ethel ran the house, which not only meant a lot of cooking and baking, but making butter, maple syrup, sauerkraut and wine.
Her fondest memories are of holiday dinners where not only her immediate family, but cousins and other relatives would gather for noon and evening meals.
“There were always 30 at the table,” Ethel said.
At Christmas, they would often pack up the kids and go to midnight Mass at Holy Hill, get home at 2 a.m. and have a sandwich before getting ready for Christmas Day.
In summer the family dressed in prairie style and would ride a 1934 Case tractor, Stoughton wagon and Grandfather Stephan’s old buggy in parades in Germantown and Richfield.
She has followed the family’s genealogy and donated artifacts to the Germantown Historical Society, where one Sunday a month, Ethel would guide people through history. She also donated photos that appear in the village history, “Richfield Remembers the Past.”