WEST BEND — The Common Council made the new downtown parking ordinance official on Monday in a final vote ratifying the new rules.
The council unanimously approved the ordinance to repeal the previous downtown parking ordinance and enact the new version.
The council took up the ordinance in December, approving it 7-1. The council had to hold another vote to ratify the ordinance because the initial approval was not unanimous.
The new ordinance, now effective, sets forth which areas in downtown are customer-only parking, and where all members of the public, including downtown employees and business people, can park either for free or by permit.
Under the ordinance, all downtown streets east of Seventh Avenue and west of the river, south of Washington Street and north of Poplar Street will be customer- only parking from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Veterans Avenue between Water Street and Washington Street is also marked customer only.
Poplar Street is included in the customer-only parking area, while Seventh Avenue and Washington Street are not. The customer-only rules will not be enforced on weekends or during evenings.
Advisory referendum
The council also unanimously approved an advisory referendum that would gauge public opinion about whether Washington County should distribute 20 percent of its sales tax between municipalities. West Bend’s approval comes after Kewaskum already approved the inclusion of the advisory referendum on their April ballot.
The Mid-Moraine Municipal Association has been contacting local municipalities about each of them placing the advisory referendum on the April ballot. The county collects a 0.5-percent sales tax on purchases within the county.
The referendum will be advisory only, meaning its results will not be binding. The results will be forwarded to the County Board to make a final decision on the matter.
Cities, towns and villages do not have authority to levy sales taxes under Wisconsin statute. Statute does authorize counties to share sales tax monies with their municipalities if they so choose.
According to information being shared with municipalities by the Mid-Moraine Municipal Association, Washington County collected about $15 million in sales tax in 2021. Twenty percent of that is around $3 million. A pamphlet on the matter stated the proposal is for the county to distribute that 20 percent equitably to each of the county’s towns, villages and cities based on the population and equalized property value of each municipality.
Each municipality within Washington County would have to take action to hold the advisory referendum for it to be on all county residents’ ballots.
As Washington County has not disbursed sales to municipalities previously and currently allocates all of its sales tax to items at the county level, transferring 20 percent of future sales taxes collected would alter the county’s budget and funding levels.