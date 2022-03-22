New Habitat for Humanity West Bend ReStore opens with additions

WEST BEND — The Habitat for Humanity of Washington and Dodge Counties opened their new West Bend ReStore located at the old Skate Country 1950 N. Main St. in West Bend on March 19.

Habitat staff and volunteers spent the last seven months creating an entirely new floorplan to meet the needs of the store and its customers. Habitat ReStore Director Bernie Hlerko, along with the American Construction Team, helped design a 22,000 square-foot plan of usable retail space.

“The parking lot can accommodate up to 130 cars and the entryway includes a drive-thru drop off with awning so that customers can easily donate large appliances, furniture, light fixtures, or any other gently used household items to the store,” Executive Director Russ Wanta said. “The showroom adds an additional 16,000 square feet to our old ReStore’s footprint and will give our affiliate the ability to have much more merchandise on the sale floor for our customers.”

Former Skate Country to be repurposed in West Bend WEST BEND – The Plan Commission approved a site plan Tuesday for the former Skate Country building at 1950 N. Main Street to be renovated by Habitat for Humanity, which plans to convert the building into a ReStore.

Drive-thru accessibility and the large parking availability are two amenities that the old location didn’t offer. The former ReStore location at 508 N. Main St in West Bend had a fire on the morning of April 3, 2021. An employee called 911 reporting smoke inside the building and the West Bend Fire Department was able to suppress the fire with hose lines and accessed the interior to extinguish any remaining flames.

Habitat held a soft opening on March 19 for friends and supporters that follow them on social media. The ReStore was filled with shoppers and Habitat supporters throughout the day.

“It’s a great feeling to have it completed,” Habitat Director of Development Thecla Harris said. “It was fun seeing regulars from Skate Country come and see what we did. We’re all happy about it. All of our sales fund our programs to build houses.”

The ReStore is currently hiring both full-time and part-time positions. Individuals can apply at the ReStore or online at www.hfhwashco.org to download an application.

The West Bend ReStore is open weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The donation drive-thru closes one hour before closing each day.

Habitat for Humanity of Washington and Dodge Counties has ReStores in Beaver Dam and Germantown in addition to West Bend. According to Harris, the proceeds from the ReStores’ sales help fund their Homeownership and Critical Home Repair programs serving families in need in Washington and Dodge Counties. They are building three new homes this summer in West Bend and Juneau.