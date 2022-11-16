WEST BEND — A new parking ordinance for downtown West Bend will go forward to the Common Council with the BID Board’s thumbs-up, designed to simplify parking rules and make them more functionally enforceable.
The West Bend Downtown Business Improvement District Board met Tuesday morning. The special meeting’s only agenda item was a public information session on the new parking ordinance being proposed, which would define customer parking through most of downtown’s streets and lay out simple rules for who is allowed to park there.
West Bend Police Chief Tim Dehring presented highlights of the new ordinance, including discussing the existing downtown parking ordinance and the problems that have occurred with it over the years.
“I think our ordinance has become so convoluted with people coming in and out of downtown, nobody really understands what is required of them,” Dehring said.
He said the current ordinance required business owners to report lists of employee vehicles, and for customers downtown to have shopper passes, which has not been the practice for years.
Under the new ordinance, all downtown streets east of Seventh Avenue and west of the river, south of Washington Street and north of Poplar Street would be customer-only parking from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Poplar Street would be included in customer parking, while Seventh Avenue and Washington Street would not.
Veterans Avenue between Washington and Water streets would also be customer-only parking during those times.
Dehring said they hope to have the new ordinance in effect Jan. 1. It is scheduled to go before the Common Council for full approval at the Dec. 5 council meeting. Once passed, he said, there would be a focus on educating the public, posting the rules downtown and a warning period during which people violating the ordinance would have the chance to change the behavior, before potentially getting ticketed.
“In order for this to work, the community who wants this needs to be engaged,” Dehring said.
Early enforcement would be largely complaint-driven.
Dehring said the West Bend Police Department was investigating adding a community service officer back into its staffing, and that person could be assigned to downtown for such tasks, but to begin with police would largely be notified of downtown employees or service people violating the parking ordinance.
Down the line, Dehring said police would track vehicles of repeat violators. West Bend police squads are equipped with license plate readers; he said over time, that technology could be used to flag vehicles owned by people the police have found consistently violating the customer-only parking rules, creating a “hot list” of vehicles to look out for downtown.
City Administrator Jay Shambeau said if the council approves the ordinance next month, the city would undertake public education efforts, using social media, public information sessions and other means to get the word out on new rules.
“Our goal is not to ticket. Our goal is compliance,” Dehring said of the parking rules.