WEST BEND — Downtown West Bend will have new parking rules going into effect in the coming months, as the Common Council has passed a new ordinance for most of downtown being classified as customer parking.
The Common Council met Monday evening and approved the new ordinance on downtown parking.
The discussion on the parking ordinance lasted about an hour and a half before the council took action, including public comments.
Under the ordinance, all downtown streets east of Seventh Avenue and west of the river, south of Washington Street and north of Poplar Street will be customer- only parking from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Veterans Avenue between Water Street and Washington Street is also marked customer only.
Poplar Street would be included in the customer-only parking area, while Seventh Avenue and Washington Street would not.
Nine members of the public spoke, mostly business owners or people involved in downtown organizations who had concerns with the ordinance. Most of those who expressed concerns spoke about the exclusion of employee parking with the area being marked all customer only. “Yes, I believe the customers are number one, they should get as many spots as possible. But what about the elderly, the handicapped, the disabled employees?” said Rich Ruchalski, one of the owners of West Bend Music Academy.
Police Chief Tim Dehring noted that the disabled who have handicap tags are not subject to parking restrictions, and can park in any space under state law.
In response to other concerns from downtown business owners about their needing to sometimes park immediately by their businesses – to pick up or drop off people or supplies, to deliver things or load out trash – Dehring noticed the Police Department does not intend to enforce the ordinance by ticketing owners or employees who use spaces briefly for such reasons.
“This is for the person that is intentionally violating,” Dehring said, mentioning people who work downtown who habitually park in customer areas outside businesses for entire shifts or days.
Tony Jason, a downtown business owner and a member of the city’s Downtown Business Improvement District Board, said the ordinance was a common-sense measure to address customer parking needs; he said employee parking was a separate issue that the city should look into with a separate solution.
There are several city-owned parking lots in the downtown area, which Jason mentioned, where employees or business owners can purchase parking permits. The ordinance map also noted three public parking lots on the other side of the river, including the Museum of Wisconsin Art lot and two others.
The MOWA lot has been owned by the museum since 2018. It belonged to the city before that; according to city staff, the purchase agreement included a provision that the city would retain a public parking easement there, and the city would not have sold the lot without that provision.
MOWA Executive Director Laurie Winters expressed concern about the city advertising the lot as public parking available to downtown employees. She said they were happy to provide some overflow parking and wanted to be good neighbors, but they were concerned the new ordinance would send so many downtown employees to the lot that it may prevent MOWA customers from having room there.
She said when she called the city to ask about the expected impact of the ordinance and how many vehicles would be displaced by it, no one could give her an answer.
“I suggest you delay it, a decision, until you’re fully informed, until you can inform the business owners what the impact will be,” Winters said.
The ordinance passed 7-1 with Tracy Ahrens dissenting. She did not make a specific statement about her reasoning, but commented she understood the concerns expressed by local business people about the entire area being slated for customers without any areas open for employee parking.
The new map is generally similar to the previous ordinance’s customer parking map, with some notable differences. The old version had some areas marked that the new map does not, such as parts of Seventh Avenue and side streets west of Seventh Avenue. The previous ordinance also used a tiered parking system for downtown, with some locations customer only and others open to anyone whose vehicle was registered.
Dehring, when presenting the ordinance before discussion, noted that the city has had this type of ordinance about customer parking for many years. It simply has not been enforced for the past decade, due to the ordinance being convoluted and dependent on downtown businesses for monitoring in a way that made it unenforceable. He said their goal with the new ordinance was to make it enforceable, and to educate people into complying with it, not to ticket and punish people.