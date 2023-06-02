NEWBURG — The Newburg Fire Department is hosting its annual Firemen’s Picnic this weekend at its headquarters at 508 Main St. in Newburg, with festivities kicking off at 4 p.m. today.
The Newburg Firemen’s Picnic runs through Sunday and includes carnival rides all weekend long, live music each night, a raffle, tournaments on Saturday and a parade on Sunday.
The picnic is the Newburg Fire Department’s only major fundraiser each year. Proceeds are used to purchase new equipment to serve residents in Newburg, the Town of Trenton and portions of the Towns of Saukville and Farmington that the department serves.
The carnival rides, provided by Sheridan Amusements, run from 6-10 p.m. today, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Rides are one ticket each. Wristbands for unlimited rides can also be purchased for $50. A special Saturday-only unlimited rides pass will also be available for $25.
Different bands perform live every night of the picnic. Tonight, Whiskey Throttle and Detour play from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. On Saturday, Madison County performs from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. And on Sunday, the polka rock band LIVEwire plays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
On Saturday, the picnic plays host to three tournaments. The 7th annual Miniature Bowling Tournament begins registering 4person teams at 10 a.m. and officially begins at 10:30 a.m. Registration is limited to only 24 teams, according to organizers, and the entry fee is $45 per team.
The 4th annual Bags Tournament will be hosted by Red Bag Productions and the Brew State Baggers on Saturday. Participants, in teams of two, are encouraged to bring their own bags, but bags will be available as well. Registration opens at 9 a.m., and bags fly at 10 a.m.
The bags tournament will be structured with four games of round-robin and then double-elimination brackets. There will be brackets for advanced, intermediate and social categories. Team entry fees are $40. Organizers prefer teams to register on www.scoreholio.com. Contact Bob at 262-352-8764 with questions.
The final tournament on Saturday is the 5th annual Kid’s Fishing Derby, held in collaboration with Riveredge Nature Center. The fishing derby runs from 2-4 p.m. for ages up to 12 years old. No Wisconsin license is required, and equipment is provided, according to organizers.
Sunday’s parade starts at noon. Past parades have featured antique fire trucks, current fire vehicles from area agencies and a host of other decorated trucks, tractors and floats. The parade route starts at Highway Y and Main Street near NO NO’s and follows Main Street to the Village Hall, according to the event website.
For more information, visit https://newburgfirerescue.com/picnic.