GERMANTOWN — Russ Ewert and Tracy Parker will vie for a place on the Germantown School Board on April 5, as the two candidates won the primary this week.
Ewert, who had 1,514 votes in the preliminary results released Tuesday evening, and Parker, 655 votes, would both be newcomers for the School Board. Incumbent Raymond Borden received 480 votes in the primary. Being the lowest vote count in the primary, he will not move forward to the general election ballot.
All results released Tuesday evening are preliminary and unofficial until canvassed.
The final vote totals for Germantown could change moving forward. According to the Washington County website, the village of Germantown uses a central count facility for absentee ballots; if a central count facility is used, those votes are not included in initial election results based only on the vote counts from polling locations.
|Russ Ewert
|1,514
|57%
|Tracy Parker
|655
|24.66%
|Raymond J. Borden (i)
|480
|18.07%
|Write-in
|7
|0.26%
|Total Votes
|2,656
Candidates in bold are moving on to the general election.
Precincts Reported: 12 of 12