WASHINGTON COUNTY — Washington County Clerk of Circuit Court Theresa Russell announced that she would not seek re-election in this year’s election, and residents will have to pick a new clerk of circuit court for the first time since 2011. Candidates Connie Hogendyk and Sarah Markos Adjemian both spoke with the Daily News about why they want to become the next Washington County Clerk of Circuit Court ahead of the Aug. 9 election.
Daily News: Why are you best suited for the position of County Clerk of Circuit Court?
Hogendyk: I believe that I am best suited, because I have worked in the judicial system for the last 15 years prior to my position that I have now. I’ve had this position, chief deputy clerk, for the last four years, which is the position directly below the elected official, the clerk of court. Prior to that I was in Washington County working as their victim witness specialist, and then at the district attorney’s office. I then moved to Fond du Lac as their victim witness coordinator. So, I have a very vast experience in the court system which has allowed me to learn all different areas. I feel very comfortable running an office right now of 40 people and can step in as the elected official, and in the current position, at any level and assist my staff members with duties that, maybe, they’re not available for at any given time, which I don’t think a lot of elected officials can say.
Adjemian: I feel that I am, because I have the education, I have a bachelor’s degree in justice and public policy and I have an MBA, as well. I have 15 years of legal experience. I’ve worked in Washington County for five-and-a-half years. I have a great relationship with the current judges, with the county board, with the county executive, the sheriff, the county attorney and the [district attorney], and they are all endorsing me. I have good working relationships with them, which is why they are endorsing me. They know I work hard. I also have good relationships with the current clerk of courts staff and the current clerk of court herself, who is retiring. So, I think it’s experience, relationships and education, as well.
Daily News: Why do you want to be the next Washington County Clerk of Circuit Court?
Hogendyk: Well, I have hung my hat in the court system for the last 15 years. It’s work that I love and I am very passionate about. I don’t see myself moving to any different arena of work. This is where I want to stay, and I love serving the community that I live in as a public servant, which is the career path that I have chosen and desire to stay in until I retire. Public service is a gift that not all want. Everything I have done in my professional life the past 15 years has prepared me for this opportunity. I thoroughly enjoy leading a team and court administration. Sure, there are pitfalls to overcome; however, there are many more moments of inspiration working with a dedicated team of public servants.
Adjemian: I want to be the next clerk, because I have seen various efficiencies and changes that current clerk Theresa Russell has made, and I think that we can just continue that path. I think there is more changes that can be made. You can only get so much done in a year, you know. I see a lot of potential for cost savings down the line, although [Theresa’s] worked on that previously, like getting staff cross-trained more, getting procedures updated to a point where you can actually have less staff, but without compromising service to the constituents. I think that we are public servants, and I take that very seriously. That’s a term used a lot in our county, and I actually really love that term. My dad was a pastor and he was a servant to the people. That’s how he treated his job, and I think, although it’s in government which is slightly different than in a church, I feel like I’m a servant to the community and I want to continue to do that.
Daily News: What sets you apart from the other candidate?
Hogendyk: I believe what sets me apart from the other candidate is my, well, I think we have similar experience levels as far as time in the court system. However, my experience directly working under the elected official and the capacity of the entire office, as opposed to just one generalized area, gives me an advantage and a much more broader knowledge of how to run the office as the elected official. I have been trained by my current clerk of court [in Walworth County] for the last four years as her succession plan.
Adjemian: I think it’s my current relationships in this county that is the main setapart. I do have a little more education than her, but education isn’t everything, so I don’t know that that really matters. I know what the current needs are in our county, and I know I have a lot of ideas and changes. I’ve already talked judges and other important people in the county about things we can do in the next few years.