HARTFORD — The ballot in April will see two newcomers vying for a spot on the School Board of the Hartford Joint No. 1 School District, as Tristan Johannes and Louise Schrunk attained the highest number of votes during the primary Tuesday.
Johannes received 408 votes, according to preliminary vote totals, and Schrunk received 482. School Board incumbent Andy Hughes received 385 votes in the primary.
There being one seat on the Hartford Joint No. 1 School Board up for election this spring, voters in April will be able to mark one candidate on the ballot.
Preliminary vote totals released Tuesday evening are preliminary and unofficial until canvassed.
|Louise Schrunk
|482
|37.13%
|Tristan J. Johannes
|408
|31.43%
|Andy Hughes (i)
|385
|29.66%
|Write-in
|23
|1.77%
|Total votes
|1,298
Candidates in bold are moving on to the general election.
Precincts Reported: 6 of 6 (100.00%)