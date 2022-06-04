No bids received to fill Regner Park pond

WEST BEND — The West Bend Public Works Committee will meet to review Regner Park Beach renovations during their meeting in the Council Chambers at City Hall at 6:25 p.m. on Monday.
According to a press release from the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, there have been no bids submitted to fill the Regner Park Swim Pond.
The contract with the city would have required filling in the swim pond diving well with 1,500 cubic yards of clean fill, installation of a manhole structure for a pond outlet and adding 600 cubic yards of sand. Pre-bid estimates for the contract were $100,000, according to the release.
During the last Parks and Recreation Commission meeting, a motion was made and passed to recommend a citizen committee be formed to review the swim pond operations and provide recommendations to the Parks and Recreation Commission and Common Council.
The Public Works Committee will be discussing the future of the beach renovations project during the meeting.
The committee will also vote on the approval of a long-term storm weather management practices maintenance agreement for the proposed HKS-The District development on West Washington Street and North Main Street, according to a summary.
The proposed development consists of two mixed-use buildings that are to be constructed, according to the summary.
A permit has been acquired for a private storm sewer at the site from the Department of Natural Resources. The agreement would be a safeguard to assure that stormwater management facilities continue to operate as designed, and it would meet the requirements for the city-wide stormwater permit from the Department of Natural Resources, which allows the city to claim credit towards water quality improvement, according to the summary.
The committee will also vote on awarding contracts for crack sealing of pavement in multiple locations and an agreement for resurfacing of Rusco Drive and Water Street.
The meeting will begin at 6:25 p.m. in City Hall, 1115 S. Main St.