KEWASKUM — In a press release Thursday, Kewaskum officials said a new county-planned radio tower, replacing a smaller existing tower, in the village’s downtown is a hindrance to growth and could make it lose between $1 and $7 million in tax base.
On May 22, Washington County contractor crews began installation on a monopole in the Kewaskum Municipal Building parking lot, according to a village press release explaining its objection to the current project site. This is the first step in erecting a wireless communications support structure owned and operated by Washington County to serve every public safety department in the county. The project is expected to be completed by 2026.
The new radio tower is planned for placement in the heart of downtown Kewaskum where another smaller tower currently sits. The replacement tower will extend 185 feet in height, according to the press release. Kewaskum has an opportunity to enhance the downtown by relocating the Village Hall, Police Department and Library, according to the press release, but village leaders are concerned that the tower will have a negative impact on growth.
Washington County has been working on a countywide radio upgrade for some time. The project includes the replacement and refurbishment of portable and mobile radios in fire, police and public works departments throughout the county. The project also includes constructing additional infrastructure and improving existing resources, such as radio towers, to support the upgrades.
The project team has been researching and identifying site locations for the past 20 months and finally locked down the last remaining tower site location recently, according to county staff.
Discussions about the tower placement have been ongoing between the village and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office since 2020, according to the press release. Recently, the village proposed alternate sites for consideration, but Washington County staff have indicated the cost of relocation is estimated to be an additional $500,000 to $800,000 and would delay the project’s completion, thereby risking public safety, according to the release.
Washington County Sheriff Marty Schulteis has been in contact with Village Administrator Adam Gitter via email.
“Our initial proposal went through the Kewaskum planning commission and village board while the former village administrator was there,” wrote Schulteis in an email, according to the village’s press release. “The county has already $16,400 invested in the existing Kewaskum tower site for engineering. The County has already contracted with RACOM to build a new 185’ monopole at the site and remove the existing tower. Total construction for the existing Kewaskum PD site: $332,153.75 and we have been under contract with our vendor since the planning commission and village board approved the project under the current MOU.”
Gitter attended the May 17 Washington County Public Safety Committee meeting regarding the radio tower project to express his concerns. At the meeting, Gitter requested the county look at additional sites for the tower. He commented that any hindrance to the development on the municipal site will result in a loss of tax base between $1 million and $7 million.
According to the village press release, some committee members indicated they were unaware of the village’s interest in relocating the radio tower. The committee discussed the timeline of the county’s decision and various members expressed it was “too late” to change directions, according to the village. It was determined during discussions that the committee does not have the authority to alter the project and no action was taken, according to the village.
“The village of Kewaskum fully supports having the location of a Public Safety Tower in the village. However, the current location stifles our downtown economic redevelopment and the future growth of Kewaskum as a whole,” said Gitter. “We are optimistic Washington County will recognize the opportunity to work together in creating a solution that benefits both parties, and most importantly, Kewaskum residents and businesses.”
According to the village press release, Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann embraced the opportunity to work together.
“The radio tower project was approved in 2021, under different Kewaskum leadership, and has county-wide public safety ramifications. The contract has long ago been signed and the work has already begun,” said Schoemann. “I understand the new administration and leadership have a new vision for Kewaskum, and the tower placement is not ideal for the downtown development plans they would like to pursue. Washington County stands ready and willing to continue discussions about a long term plan that fits within the village leadership’s new vision, while ensuring public safety and holding the taxpayer harmless.”
At the county Public Safety Committee’s May 17 meeting, the committee agreed that it needed to gather more information and agreed to revisit the issue at its next meeting.