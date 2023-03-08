TOWN OF POLK — The Washington County Humane Society (WCHS) announced that the 34 dogs seized by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office from a Town of Wayne property in January are not currently up for adoption, and they will continue to call the shelter home until further notice.
In the evening hours of Tuesday, Jan. 31, the WCHS was contacted by the sheriff’s office and asked to assist in evaluating a property in the Town of Wayne regarding an anonymous complaint of unsatisfactory outdoor animal housing, especially dangerous in sub-zero temperatures.
When they visited the property, law enforcement and WCHS staff found 34 dogs, all but one of which were Jack Russell terrier mixes, living in squalid housing and feeding on leftover pizza and moldy animal carcasses in what looked to be an unlicensed dog breeding business, according to WCHS.
Most of the dogs were tied and barely had enough room to move about their kennels, according to the WCHS. Many had hair loss on their necks due to poor leashing methods.
The Sheriff’s Office asked the WCHS to impound all 34 dogs and transport them to the shelter for housing and medical evaluation.
Charges have been brought against the 67-year-old property owner the Sheriff’s Office identified as Russell Quaas. Quaas will go in front of the Washington County Circuit Court on April 3.
The WCHS continues to work closely with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department to document evidence of mistreatment, according to the WCHS. In addition to the WCHS staff, law enforcement consulted with a veterinarian from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, who concurred that the dogs were not provided adequate shelter, food or water under Wisconsin laws.
While at the WCHS, care staff have been working to ensure each dog is on the road to recovery, which entails addressing already present medical concerns, getting each dog up to date on vaccines and dewormers and returning them to normal activities.
All dogs now have a warm bed and a caring advocate, according to the WCHS.
The WCHS prides itself on the care and attention it provides to animals in need, according to the WCHS, but the shelter has taken on a great financial burden due to the amount of care needed.
“We need the whole community to help with this,” said Jessie Wermager, WCHS operations manager, in a press release concerning the 34 dogs.
The WCHS said that if members of the community wish to assist, they can consider donating directly to the shelter at https://secure.acceptiva.com/? cst=15dbb5 or via a post on Facebook. In addition to financial assistance, in-kind donations of toys, mostly empty peanut butter jars, and Purina Small Bites or other small-kibble dog food are equally helpful, according to the WCHS.
The intended outcome is for each dog to be put up for adoption when their health and legal status is no longer a concern, according to the WCHS.