May 4, 1776 — Rhode Island declared its freedom from England, two months before the Declaration of Independence was adopted.
May 4, 1886 — At Haymarket Square in Chicago, a labor demonstration for an 8-hour work day turned into a deadly riot when a bomb exploded.
May 4, 1904 — The United States took over construction of the Panama Canal from the French.
May 4, 1932 — Mobster Al Capone, convicted of income-tax evasion, entered the federal penitentiary in Atlanta. (Capone was later transferred to Alcatraz Island.)
May 4, 1942 — The Battle of the Coral Sea, the first naval clash fought entirely with carrier aircraft, began in the Pacific during World War II. (The outcome was considered a tactical victory for Japan, but ultimately a strategic one for the Allies.)
May 4, 1945 — During World War II, German forces in the Netherlands, Denmark and northwest Germany agreed to surrender.
May 4, 1961 — The first group of “Freedom Riders” left Washington, D.C., to challenge racial segregation on interstate buses and in bus terminals.
May 4, 1970 — Ohio National Guardsmen opened fire during an anti-war protest at Kent State University, killing four students and wounding nine others.
May 4, 1998 — Unabomber Theodore Kaczynski was given four life sentences plus 30 years by a federal judge in Sacramento, California, under a plea agreement that spared him the death penalty.
May 4, 2001 — Bonny Lee Bakley, wife of actor Robert Blake, was shot to death as she sat in a car near a restaurant in Los Angeles. (Blake, accused of Bakley’s murder, was acquitted in a criminal trial but found liable by a civil jury and ordered to pay damages.)
May 4, 2006 — A federal judge sentenced Zacarias Moussaoui to life in prison for his role in the 9/11 attacks, telling the convicted terrorist, “You will die with a whimper.”
May 4, 2011 — Officials told The Associated Press that the Navy SEALs who’d stormed bin Laden’s compound in Pakistan shot and killed him after they saw him appear to lunge for a weapon.