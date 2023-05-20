May 20, 1862 — President Abraham Lincoln signed the Homestead Act, which was intended to encourage settlements west of the Mississippi River by making federal land available for farming.
May 20, 1916 — The Saturday Evening Post published its first Norman Rockwell cover; the illustration shows a scowling boy dressed in his Sunday best, dutifully pushing a baby carriage past a couple of boys wearing baseball uniforms.
May 20, 1927 — Charles Lindbergh took off from Roosevelt Field on Long Island, New York, aboard the Spirit of St. Louis on his historic solo flight to France.
May 20, 1932 — Amelia Earhart took off from Newfoundland to become the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic. (Because of weather and equipment problems, Earhart set down in Northern Ireland instead of her intended destination, France.)
May 20, 1948 — Chiang Kai-shek was inaugurated as the first president of the Republic of China (Taiwan).
May 20, 1956 — The United States exploded the first airborne hydrogen bomb over Bikini Atoll in the Pacific.
May 20, 1959 — Nearly 5,000 Japanese-Americans had their U.S. citizenships restored after choosing to renounce them during World War II.
May 20, 1961 — A white mob attacked a busload of Freedom Riders in Montgomery, Alabama, prompting the federal government to send in U.S. marshals to restore order.
May 20, 1969 — U.S. and South Vietnamese forces captured Ap Bia Mountain, referred to as “Hamburger Hill” by the Americans, following one of the bloodiest battles of the Vietnam War.
May 20, 1985 — Radio Marti, operated by the U.S. government, began broadcasting; Cuba responded by attempting to jam its signal.