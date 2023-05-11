May 11, 1647 — Peter Stuyvesant arrived in New Amsterdam to become governor of New Netherland.
May 11, 1858 — Minnesota became the 32nd state of the Union.
May 11, 1927 — The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences was founded during a banquet at the Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles.
May 11, 1935 — The Rural Electrification Administration was created as one of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal programs.
May 11, 1946 — The first CARE packages, sent by a consortium of American charities to provide relief to the hungry of postwar Europe, arrived at Le Havre, France.
May 11, 1953 — A tornado devastated Waco, Texas, claiming 114 lives.
May 11, 1960 — Israeli agents captured Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
May 11, 1973 — The espionage trial of Daniel Ellsberg and Anthony Russo in the “Pentagon Papers” case came to an end as Judge William M. Byrne dismissed all charges, citing government misconduct.
May 11, 1996 — An Atlanta-bound ValuJet DC-9 caught fire shortly after takeoff from Miami and crashed into the Florida Everglades, killing all 110 people on board.
May 11, 2010 — Conservative leader David Cameron, at age 43, became Britain’s youngest prime minister in almost 200 years after Gordon Brown stepped down and ended 13 years of Labour government.