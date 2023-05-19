May 19, 1536 — Anne Boleyn, the second wife of England’s King Henry VIII, was beheaded after being convicted of adultery.
May 19, 1780 — A mysterious darkness enveloped much of New England and part of Canada in the early afternoon.
May 19, 1913 — California Gov. Hiram Johnson signed the Webb-Hartley Law prohibiting “aliens ineligible to citizenship” from owning farm land, a measure targeting Asian immigrants, particularly Japanese.
May 19, 1920 — Ten people were killed in a gun battle between coal miners, who were led by a local police chief, and a group of private security guards hired to evict them for joining a union in Matewan, a small “company town” in West Virginia.
May 19, 1921 — Congress passed, and President Warren G. Harding signed, the Emergency Quota Act, which established national quotas for immigrants.
May 19, 1943 — In his second wartime address to the U.S. Congress, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill pledged his country’s full support in the fight against Japan; that evening, Churchill met with President Franklin D. Roosevelt at the White House, where the two leaders agreed on May 1, 1944 as the date for the D-Day invasion of France (the operation ended up being launched more than a month later).
May 19, 1962 — Film star Marilyn Monroe sang “Happy Birthday to You” to President John F. Kennedy during a Democratic fundraiser at New York’s Madison Square Garden.
May 19, 1967 — The Soviet Union ratified a treaty with the United States and Britain, banning nuclear and other weapons from outer space as well as celestial bodies such as the moon. (The treaty entered into force in October 1967.)
May 19, 1993 — The Clinton White House set off a political storm by abruptly firing the entire staff of its travel office; five of the seven staffers were later reinstated and assigned to other duties.
May 19, 1994 — Former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis died in New York at age 64.
May 19, 2003 — WorldCom Inc. agreed to pay investors $500 million to settle civil fraud charges.