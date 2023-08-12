Aug. 12, 1867 — President Andrew Johnson sparked a move to impeach him as he defied Congress by suspending Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton, with whom he had clashed over Reconstruction policies. (Johnson was acquitted by the Senate.)
Aug. 12, 1898 — Fighting in the Spanish-American War came to an end.
Aug. 12, 1953 — The Soviet Union conducted a secret test of its first hydrogen bomb.
Aug. 12, 1960 — The first balloon communications satellite — the Echo 1 — was launched by the United States from Cape Canaveral.
Aug. 12, 1964 — Author Ian Fleming, the creator of James Bond, died in Canterbury, Kent, England at age 56.
Aug. 12, 1978 — Pope Paul VI, who had died Aug. 6 at age 80, was buried in St. Peter’s Basilica.
Aug. 12, 1981 — IBM introduced its first personal computer, the model 5150, at a press conference in New York.
Aug. 12, 1985 — The world’s worst single-aircraft disaster occurred as a crippled Japan Airlines Boeing 747 on a domestic flight crashed into a mountain, killing 520 people. Four survived.
Aug. 12, 1994 — In baseball’s eighth work stoppage since 1972, players went on strike rather than allow team owners to limit their salaries.
Aug. 12, 2000 — The Russian nuclear submarine Kursk and its 118-man crew were lost during naval exercises in the Barents Sea.