May 13, 1607 — English colonists arrived by ship at the site of what became the Jamestown settlement in Virginia (the colonists went ashore the next day).

May 13, 1914 — Heavyweight boxing champion Joe Louis was born in Lafayette, Alabama.

May 13, 1917 — Three shepherd children reported seeing a vision of the Virgin Mary near Fatima, Portugal; it was the first of six such apparitions that the children claimed to have witnessed.

May 13, 1940 — In his first speech as British prime minister, Winston Churchill told Parliament, “I have nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears and sweat.”

May 13, 1972 — 118 people died after fire broke out at the Sennichi Department Store in Osaka, Japan.

May 13, 1973 — In tennis’ first so-called “Battle of the Sexes,” Bobby Riggs defeated Margaret Court 6-2, 6-1 in Ramona, California. (Billie Jean King soundly defeated Riggs at the Houston Astrodome in September.)

May 13, 1981 — Pope John Paul II was shot and seriously wounded in St. Peter’s Square by Turkish assailant Mehmet Ali Agca.

May 13, 1985 — A confrontation between Philadelphia authorities and the radical group MOVE ended as police dropped a bomb onto the group’s row house, igniting a fire that killed 11 people and destroyed 61 homes.

May 13, 1994 — President Bill Clinton nominated federal appeals Judge Stephen G. Breyer to the U.S.mSupreme Court to replace retiring Justice Harry A. Blackmun; Breyer went on to win Senate confirmation.

May 13, 2002 — President George W. Bush announced that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin would sign a treaty to shrink their countries’ nuclear arsenals by two-thirds.

May 13, 2016 — The Obama administration issued a directive requiring public schools to permit transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms consistent with their chosen gender identity.

