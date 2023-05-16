May 16, 1770 — Marie Antoinette, age 14, married the future King Louis XVI of France, who was 15.
May 16, 1866 — Congress authorized minting of the first five-cent piece, also known as the “Shield nickel.”
May 16, 1929 — The first Academy Awards were presented. “Wings” won “best production,” while Emil Jannings and Janet Gaynor were named best actor and best actress.
May 16, 1939 — The federal government began its first food stamp program in Rochester, New York.
May 16, 1943 — The nearly month-long Warsaw Ghetto Uprising came to an end as German forces crushed the Jewish resistance and blew up the Great Synagogue.
May 16, 1957 — Federal agent Eliot Ness, who organized “The Untouchables” team that took on gangster Al Capone, died in Coudersport, Pennsylvania, at age 54.
May 16, 1960 — The first working laser was demonstrated at Hughes Research Laboratories in Malibu, California, by physicist Theodore Maiman.