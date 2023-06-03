June 3, 1621 — The Dutch West India Co. received its charter for a trade monopoly in parts of the Americas and Africa.
June 3, 1888 — The poem “Casey at the Bat” by Ernest Lawrence Thayer was first published in the San Francisco Daily Examiner.
June 3, 1935 — The French liner Normandie set a record on its maiden voyage, arriving in New York after crossing the Atlantic in just four days.
June 3, 1937 — Edward, The Duke of Windsor, who had abdicated the British throne, married Wallis Simpson in a private ceremony in Monts, France.
June 3, 1962 — Air France Flight 007, a U.S.bound Boeing 707, crashed while attempting to take off from Orly Airport near Paris; all but two of the 132 people aboard were killed.
June 3, 1965 — Astronaut Edward H. White became the first American to “walk” in space during the flight of Gemini 4.
June 3, 1977 — The United States and Cuba agreed to set up diplomatic interests sections in each other’s countries; Cuba also announced the immediate release of 10 Americans jailed on drug charges.
June 3, 1989 — Chinese army troops began their sweep of Beijing to crush student-led pro-democracy demonstrations.
June 3, 1989 — Iran’s spiritual leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, died.
June 3, 2011 — Physician-assisted suicide advocate Dr. Jack Kevorkian died at a Michigan hospital at 83. Actor James Arness (TV: “Gunsmoke”), 88, died in Brentwood, California.
June 3, 2013 — The prosecution and defense presented opening statements in the court-martial of U.S. Army Pfc. Bradley (now Chelsea) Manning over the biggest leak of classified material in American history. A sharply divided Supreme Court cleared the way for police to take a DNA swab from anyone they arrested for a serious crime.
June 3, 2016 — Heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali died at a hospital in Scottsdale, Arizona, at age 74.
June 3, 2018 — Guatemala’s Volcano of Fire, one of the most active volcanos in Central America, erupted in fiery explosions of ash and molten rock, killing more than 100 people and leaving scores of others missing.