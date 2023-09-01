Sept. 1, 1715 — Following a reign of 72 years, King Louis XIV of France died four days before his 77th birthday.
Sept. 1, 1897 — The first section of Boston’s new subway system was opened.
Sept. 1, 1923 — The Japanese cities of Tokyo and Yokohama were devastated by an earthquake that claimed some 140,000 lives.
Sept. 1, 1939 — Nazi Germany invaded Poland, an event regarded as the start of World War II.
Sept. 1, 1969 — A coup in Libya brought Moammar Gadhafi to power.
Sept. 1, 1972 — American Bobby Fischer won the international chess crown in Reykjavik, Iceland, as Boris Spassky of the Soviet Union resigned before the resumption of Game 21.
Sept. 1, 1983 — 269 people were killed when a Korean Air Lines Boeing 747 was shot down by a Soviet jet fighter after the airliner entered Soviet airspace.
Sept. 1, 1985 — A U.S.-French expedition located the wreckage of the Titanic on the floor of the Atlantic Ocean roughly 400 miles off Newfoundland.
Sept. 1, 2005 — New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin issued a “desperate SOS” as his city descended into anarchy amid the flooding left by Hurricane Katrina.
Sept. 1, 2009 — Vermont’s law allowing same-sex marriage went into effect.