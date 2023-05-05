May 5, 1494 — During his second voyage to the Western Hemisphere, Christopher Columbus landed in Jamaica.
May 5, 1821 — Napoleon Bonaparte, 51, died in exile on the island of St. Helena.
May 5, 1925 — Schoolteacher John T. Scopes was charged in Tennessee with violating a state law that prohibited teaching the theory of evolution. (Scopes was found guilty, but his conviction was later set aside.)
May 5, 1942 — Wartime sugar rationing began in the United States.
May 5, 1945 — In the only fatal attack of its kind during World War II, a Japanese balloon bomb exploded on Gearhart Mountain in Oregon, killing the pregnant wife of a minister and five children. Denmark and the Netherlands were liberated as a German surrender went into effect.
May 5, 1961 — Astronaut Alan B. Shepard Jr. became America’s first space traveler as he made a 15minute suborbital flight aboard Mercury capsule Freedom 7.
May 5, 1973 — Secretariat won the Kentucky Derby, the first of his Triple Crown victories.
May 5, 1981 — Irish Republican Army hunger-striker Bobby Sands died at the Maze Prison in Northern Ireland on his 66th day without food.
May 5, 1994 — Singapore caned American teenager Michael Fay for vandalism, a day after the sentence was reduced from six lashes to four in response to an appeal by President Bill Clinton.
May 5, 2009 — Texas health officials confirmed the first death of a U.S. resident with swine flu.
May 5, 2013 — In Afghanistan, seven Americans and one German soldier were killed in three separate attacks. Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, seriously wounded in a 2011 shooting at a Tucson, Arizona, shopping mall, received the 2013 Profile in Courage award at the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston.
LeBron James of the Miami Heat was the overwhelming choice as the NBA’s Most Valuable Player. NASA launched the Mars InSight lander from California on a flight of more than six months to the red planet, where the robot geologist would dig deeper in to the Martian surface than ever before. Justify, on his way to a Triple Crown sweep, splashed through the slop at Churchill Downs to win the Kentucky Derby by 2-1/2 lengths, becoming the first horse since Apollo in 1882 to win the Derby without having raced as a 2-year-old.