June 2, 1924 — Congress passed, and President Calvin Coolidge signed, a measure guaranteeing full American citizenship for all Native Americans born within U.S. territorial limits.
June 2, 1941 — Baseball’s “Iron Horse,” Lou Gehrig, died in New York of a degenerative disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; he was 37.
June 2, 1953 — The coronation of Queen Elizabeth II took place in London’s Westminster Abbey, 16 months after the death of her father, King George VI.
June 2, 1962 — Soviet forces opened fire on striking workers in the Russian city of Novocherkassk; a retired general in 1989 put the death toll at 22 to 24.
June 2, 1966 — U.S. space probe Surveyor 1 landed on the moon and began transmitting detailed photographs of the lunar surface.
June 2, 1979 — Pope John Paul II arrived in his native Poland on the first visit by a pope to a Communist country.
June 2, 1981 — The Japanese video arcade game Donkey Kong was released by Nintendo.
June 2, 1997 — Timothy McVeigh was convicted of murder and conspiracy in the 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City that killed 168 people. (McVeigh was executed in June 2001.)
June 2, 1999 — South Africans went to the polls in their second post-apartheid election, giving the African National Congress a decisive victory; retiring president Nelson Mandela was succeeded by Thabo Mbeki.
June 2, 2011 — A judge in Placerville, California, sentenced serial sex offender Phillip Garrido to life in prison for kidnapping and raping Jaycee Dugard; Garrido’s wife, Nancy, received a decades-long sentence.
June 2, 2016 — Autopsy results showed superstar musician Prince died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl, a powerful opioid painkiller.
June 2, 2018 — The number of homes destroyed reached 80 in an eruption of Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano.
(The eruption destroyed more than 700 homes.)
June 2, 2022 — Queen Elizabeth II drew wild cheers from a crowd of tens of thousands as she carefully stepped on to the Buckingham Palace balcony at the start of four days of celebrations of her 70 years on the throne. (The queen’s reign would end with her death three months later).