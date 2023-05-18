May 18, 1652 — Rhode Island became the first American colony to pass a law abolishing African slavery; however, the law was apparently never enforced.
May 18, 1863 — The Siege of Vicksburg began during the Civil War, ending July 4 with a Union victory.
May 18, 1896 — The U.S. Supreme Court, in Plessy v. Ferguson, endorsed “separate but equal” racial segregation, a concept renounced 58 years later by Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka.
May 18, 1910 — Halley’s Comet passed by earth, brushing it with its tail.
May 18, 1927 — In America’s deadliest school attack, part of a schoolhouse in Bath Township, Michigan, was blown up with explosives planted by local farmer Andrew Kehoe, who then set off a bomb in his truck; the attacks killed 38 children and six adults, including Kehoe, who’d earlier killed his wife.
(Authorities said Kehoe, who suffered financial difficulties, was seeking revenge for losing a township clerk election.)
May 18, 1933 — President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed a measure creating the Tennessee Valley Authority.
May 18, 1934 — Congress approved, and President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed, the so-called “Lindbergh Act,” providing for the death penalty in cases of interstate kidnapping.
May 18, 1973 — Harvard law professor Archibald Cox was appointed Watergate special prosecutor by U.S. Attorney General Elliot Richardson.
May 18, 1980 — The Mount St. Helens volcano in Washington state exploded, leaving 57 people dead or missing.
May 18, 1981 — The New York Native, a gay newspaper, carried a story concerning rumors of “an exotic new disease” among homosexuals; it was the first published report about what came to be known as AIDS.
May 18, 1998 — The U.S. government filed an antitrust case against Microsoft, saying the powerful software company had a “choke hold” on competitors that was denying consumers important choices about how they bought and used computers. (The Justice Department and Microsoft reached a settlement in 2001.)