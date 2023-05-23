May 23, 1430 — Joan of Arc was captured by the Burgundians, who sold her to the English.
May 23, 1533 — The marriage of England’s King Henry VIII to Catherine of Aragon was declared null and void by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Thomas Cranmer.
May 23, 1915 — Italy declared war on Austria-Hungary during World War I.
May 23, 1934 — Bank robbers Clyde Barrow and Bonnie Parker were shot to death in a police ambush in Bienville Parish, Louisiana.
May 23, 1937 — Industrialist and philanthropist John D. Rockefeller, founder of the Standard Oil Co. and the Rockefeller Foundation, died in Ormond Beach, Florida, at age 97.
May 23, 1939 — The Navy submarine USS Squalus sank during a test dive off the New England coast. Thirty-two crew members and one civilian were rescued, but 26 others died; the sub was salvaged and recommissioned the USS Sailfish.
May 23, 1944 — During World War II, Allied forces bogged down in Anzio began a major breakout offensive.
May 23, 1945 — Nazi official Heinrich Himmler committed suicide by biting into a cyanide capsule while in British custody in Luneburg, Germany.
May 23, 1967 — Egypt closed the Straits of Tiran to Israeli shipping, an action that helped precipitate war between Israel and its Arab neighbors the following month.
May 23, 1984 — Surgeon General C. Everett Koop issued a report saying there was “very solid” evi-