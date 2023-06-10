SLINGER — A man was struck and killed by a truck Friday morning after the truck left the road and rolled over in the area of State Highway 60 and I-41, according to the Slinger Fire Department.
As of Friday evening, an investigation into the crash is still ongoing and not all details were made available.
At around 10:18 a.m. on Friday, while in the area for an earlier one-car accident, SFD crews were dispatched again to the area of State Highway 60 and I-41 southbound for a second crash involving a vehicle rollover and a struck pedestrian, according to SFD.
SFD crews arrived and immediately began assessments of vehicles and performed lifesaving efforts.
Three subjects were treated at the scene, according to a Slinger assistant fire chief.
One male subject died at the scene of the accident, according to SFD in a press release around 2 p.m. on Friday. Flight for Life had been called to scene, but the man died prior to their arrival. The medical examiner’s office was called to the scene.
All lanes of traffic on Highway 60 were shut down into the late afternoon hours for a crash reconstruction and investigation, according to SFD.
No further information was released as of Friday afternoon, and the investigation is ongoing, according to SFD.
Other agencies that responded to the accident include Lifestar EMS, Jackson Fire Department, Hartford Fire & Rescue, Flight for Life, Slinger Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Hartford Police Department, Washington County Highway Department and the Medical Examiner’s Office.
Earlier accident
The fatal accident followed shortly after an earlier one-car accident in the same area, according to Slinger Fire Department.
At approximately 8:24 a.m., Slinger Fire Department (SFD) was dispatched along with Lifestar EMS to the area of I-41 northbound, north of Lovers Lane, for a single vehicle crash with injuries, according to SFD.
Upon arrival, SFD personnel found that the vehicle had left the highway and traveled about 400 feet into the ditch and stopped against a tree line on its side. According to SFD, crews assessed the vehicle for hazards and assisted with traffic control while EMS provided patient care.
Due to the location of the crash, traffic backups were caused on both I-41 southbound and Highway 60, according to SFD.