WEST BEND — Joel Ongert won the West Bend mayoral election by a margin of 1,438 votes over Denis Kelling, on Tuesday.
Ongert received a total of 5,594 votes to Kelling’s 4,156.
“I am humbled, honored and grateful for the opportunity to serve as West Bend’s next mayor,” said Ongert. “ I look forward to continuing the city’s four tenants of ensuring public safety, driving community and economic development, improving our infrastructure and providing cultural and recreational amenities in this great city.”
Other priorities Ongert talked about during the campaign included optimizing the tax-payers dollars to address toad reconstruction costs, attracting more businesses to West Bend and ensuring that the police and fire departments are adequately staffed and funded.
“West Bend is a wonderful and welcoming place to live, work and play. Fostering economic development is key to West Bend’s growth, long-term prosperity and keeping taxes low,” said Ongert, in a previous interview with the Daily News. “Our city government will continue to actively recruit new and retain existing businesses, which in turn helps fix our roads, fund public safety, and provide the quality-of-life amenities our residents deserve.”
Ongert credited his campaign’s success to his support from his family and friends, and his community involvement over the years, from serving on boards for non-profits and the West Bend School District to volunteering around West Bend.
“I am actively engaged in our community and enjoy giving back in meaningful ways,” said Ongert, in a previous interview. “… I will listen to varying opinions, bring people together, build trust, and form partnerships with key stakeholders to move our city forward.”
Spring election results are unofficial until they have been canvassed.
For more April 4, 2023 statewide general election results, click here.