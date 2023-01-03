Ongert officially announces candidacy for mayor of West Bend

WEST BEND — Joel Ongert officially announced on Monday his candidacy for mayor of West Bend in the April 4 general election.
“I will bring a high level of professionalism to the mayor’s office. Equipped with a business degree from Bradley University and 19 years of experience working at Caterpillar Inc., I am prepared to build upon the city’s strategic plan by prioritizing our hard-earned tax dollars on the most important aspects of our local government: public safety, city infrastructure, economic development and quality of life,” said Ongert in the release.
Previously, Ongert had unofficially announced he was running for mayor in a post on April 26, 2022 on his mayoral campaign Facebook page.
According to the release, Ongert said his desire to run for mayor is a result of his involvement in the West Bend community.
Currently, Ongert is a member of the West Bend School Board, Sunrise Rotary Club, Senior Citizens Activities Center Board, West Bend Public Schools Foundation, Washington County Republican Party, COLUMNS and an advisory member of the West Bend Baseball Association.
“My active involvement in attracting new businesses to West Bend will provide more employment opportunities as well as the ability for the city to offer higher levels of public safety, city infrastructure, and quality of life amenities,” said Ongert in the release. “As mayor, I will work diligently to support economic growth and retention which will position our city for success in the years to come.”
Ongert will run for mayor against Denis Kelling, who announced his candidacy on Dec. 20, 2022, in the spring general election, unless more candidates enters the race. If more candidates enter the race, a primary will be held on Feb. 15 to decide which two candidates will move on to the spring election.
“If elected mayor, I will fulfill the role and responsibilities required to serve and support our community with dedication,” said Ongert in the release. “I have a strong work ethic, high integrity, and positive attitude. I will listen to varying opinions and views, bring people together, build trust, and work collaboratively with elected officials, city staff, and community leaders to move our city forward.”
Current Mayor Christophe Jenkins announced on Dec. 5 his decision not to seek re-election.