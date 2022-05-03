WEST BEND — When Maddy first met her Big Sister, Sabrina Hoeppner, she was adjusting to life in foster care. Surrounded by uncertainty, she desperately needed a mentor who could provide some stability. Sabrina, meanwhile, was looking for a child who would benefit from new experiences and an extra dose of joy. The two were the perfect match.
It’s been seven years since the two were paired together through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Washington County, and their bond has continued to grow. Even as they approach graduation from the program, they are committed to remaining in each other’s lives. Big Brothers Big Sisters may have brought them together, but they do not need the program to stay together. They have long surpassed the labels of friends or acquaintances — they are family.
“Having a Big (Sister) makes me realize that family isn’t always blood. It’s the bond you have with someone,” said Maddy, remembering how Sabrina welcomed her into her own family. “I went to her family cookie-making, and I went to her family weekend up north and stayed with her family at their cabin. I think that it’s super sweet how she always lets me go and tag along in her family events.”
“You’re family,” Sabrina replied. “That’s why you get to go, because you are family, and you always will be.”
This strong bond was recently recognized at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Washington County as the pair were named Big and Little Sister of the Year. The award, given annually, honors pairs who demonstrate the powerful relationships Bigs and Littles can build through the program.
“Since day one, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Washington County has been so proud of Sabrina and Maddy. They have demonstrated growth, resilience, and a commitment to one another that is outstanding,” said Jaymee Harvey Willms, CEO of BBBS of Washington County.
Looking towards the future, Maddy is ready for her next chapter. She plans to attend the Paul Mitchell school for cosmetology and eventually open her own salon.
Big Sister Sabrina added her support. “She can be free to go and do what she wants, and as she’s moving around, you know, more places I get to come visit,” she concluded with a smile.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Washington County is currently seeking mentors for 30 children. If you are interested in learning more about the program and the opportunity to positively impact a child’s life in your community, please visit www.bbbswashco.org/big or call 262-334-7896.