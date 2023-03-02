ALLENTON – The Allenton Fire Department held its Annual Appreciation Banquet on Feb. 25 to honor and recognize its volunteer service members who have served the community over the years.
On Saturday evening, current and former members of the Allenton Fire Department, as well as family and community members, gathered at Addison Town Hall, 127 1st St. Several awards were given over the course of the evening and many volunteer members were recognized for their years of service, as attendees enjoyed a catered meal and live comedy from Chris Barnes.
“It was a great time,” said Allenton Fire Chief John Breuer. “It’s our Annual Appreciation Banquet for members, guests, and people who do a lot of special things for the department. And it’s also an awards ceremony for years of service for our members.”
One award is the George H. Moser Member of the Year award. It is named after George H. Moser, a past Allenton fire chief.
When Moser was a rookie firefighter in the 1970s, he helped to save the life of somebody trapped in a silo, according to Breuer. With just a rope tied around him and his self-contained breathing apparatus, Moser was lowered into the silo and secured the rope around the trapped individual. They were both pulled out and survived.
After Moser died, AFD named the award in his honor, according to Breuer.
This year’s George H. Moser Member of the Year was Glen Fieweger. In addition to being a volunteer firefighter/ AEMT (Advanced EMT), Fieweger serves on numerous committees and has been a member of AFD for a few years now. Fieweger has been a tremendous asset to the community, according to the department.
Two other awards were also given at the banquet: the Paul C. Wolf Scene of the Year Award and the Chief’s Recognition Award.
The Scene of the Year is named after Paul C. Wolf, a former assistant chief’s deputy who was a long-time member of the department before he passed away from cancer.
Wolf left money to the department in his will, and the award in his honor was established to recognize a call that is meaningful to Allenton Fire Department responders who go above and beyond the call of duty while responding.
This year’s Paul C. Wolf Scene of the Year was a motor vehicle accident that occurred just west of Allenton, where first responders were blocked from the scene and had to maneuver their way to the accident in order to administer care.
The Chief’s Recognition Award was inspired by Richard Heinecke, a volunteer firefighter who received recognition at the banquet for 50 years of service. Heinecke suggested the award to recognize a person or persons that go above and beyond with their contributions to the department.
There were four recipients of the Chief’s Recognition Award this year: Dan Henneberry, Scott Ritger, Randy Gindt and Jason Jug.
Years of service
AFD also honored a number of firefighters for their years of service to the department. When combined, the firefighters have over 130 years of service.
Captain of EMS Nate Groth was honored for 10 years of service. Lieutenant of Logistics Carl Wolf was honored for 25 years of service. Deputy Chief of Logistics Jeremy Pfeifer and Deputy Chief of Fire Operations Mark Steger were each honored for 30 years of service.
Three individuals were unable to attend the banquet, but the AFD also recognized Nick Reichert for 5 years of service, Kimberly Mayer for 10 years of service and Kyle Rosbeck for 20 years of service.
“The banquet is to show the department’s appreciation and to say that we didn’t forget about anybody,” said Breuer. “We appreciate everything you do. It’s important to show the membership and their families that we appreciate them. We get people a nice meal and a night out and an opportunity to socialize.”
Let’s Get Roasted catering provided the evening meal, and Dana Kocan Theusch provided desert. Kocan Theusch wanted to do something special because the Allenton Fire Department responded to a situation over a year ago where her niece was involved in a serious medical situation, according to Breuer.
Breuer also took time at the banquet to recognize the employers of all the department’s volunteer firefighters.
“We’re appreciative of all of our members’ employers who allow them the time and availability to take time from work to respond to emergencies in our community and the areas we serve,” said Breuer. “As an employer, that impacts them, but the department and the community benefits as a result. We do not take that for granted and we appreciate that.”
The banquet began over 40 years ago, according to Breuer.