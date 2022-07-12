WEST BEND — With the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, many passionate protests have been occurring all around the area. Saturday afternoon, the pro-life and pro-choice groups from the Washington County area both had their protests on Paradise Drive.
Pro-choice advocates put together a 3-hour peaceful protest in the area of Paradise Drive between Hobby Lobby and Texas Roadhouse. Following the organizing of that protest, the pro-life advocates put together a counter protest during the same time frame to also be heard.
Despite views being very passionate and heated on both sides, everything went peacefully and both the pro-life and pro-choice groups were able to show their support for their respective positions.
Anne Marie Dunlap of West Bend, a pro-life advocate, quoted many points to show support for the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
“Abortion is murder and no one has the right to murder. Murder is not accepted by law,” said Dunlap.
She added, “If a mother is in danger during a pregnancy or while delivering their baby, the doctors remove the baby and help both the mother and child through the stressful and emergent time.”
Many people showed up to pray and to discuss passionately their views on this topic.
Pro-choicers also wanted to be heard on Saturday.
Kate Quinn from Hartford stated,' This is a slap in the face to women today and democracy.'
“Abortion is basic health care for all women, why would you take that away from us?” said Abire Ward, of West Bend.
Many were heard chanting loudly “My body! My choice!” along with many other chants conducted by the pro-choice group. Torie Lindoerfer of West Bend commented that she was so happy to see the many dozen people who came out to support her organized peaceful protest.