Pickleball taking Washington County by storm

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Pickleball has become the fastest-growing sport in the United States over the last several years and has found equally growing interest in Washington County.
There are already pickleball courts available throughout Washington County, but several municipalities, including Slinger, Jackson and Kewaskum, are either currently building or planning on building additional outdoor pickleball courts in the next few years to meet the growing demand.
Pickleball is a combination of badminton, tennis and ping-pong. Players hit a whiffle ball using a paddle over a net that is about two inches shorter than a tennis net. It can be played as singles or doubles.
Pickleball was invented in 1965 on Bainbridge Island, a short ferry ride from Seattle, by three dads trying to entertain their children, according to USA Pickleball, the national governing body for the sport. It grew slowly over the last 57 years, but gained incredible traction over the last four, especially since the pandemic.
One self-identified “enthusiast, advocate and all-around giant fan” of the sport in Washington County is Kewaskum Village Administrator Adam Gitter.
Gitter has been a fan of pickleball ever since West Bend City Administrator Jay Shambeau introduced him to the sport.
“I was working in the city of West Bend and Quaas Creek had dedicated pickleball courts,” said Gitter. “My boss Jay Shambeau, city administrator there, said ‘Let’s play a game.’ We set a couple of our work meetings up over games of pickleball. It’s such an easy sport to set up around a meeting. And then during COVID, it was also a way to be outside and active. As far as social equity is considered and covering all age ranges, this is the perfect sport.”
Fastest growing sport in the U.S.
There are over 4.8 million pickleball players, sometimes called “picklers,” in the United States, according to a 2022 Sports and & Fitness Industry Association report. Pickleball grew nearly 40 percent between 2019 and 2021, making it America’s fastest-growing sport, according to the same report. In 2022, the USA Pickleball Association saw its membership increase nearly 30 percent over the previous year.
“The entire industry saw 2022 as an unprecedented year of growth for our sport,” said Stu Upson, USA Pickleball CEO.
Cross-generational appeal
Part of the sport’s popularity comes from its cross-generational appeal. Half of all players who played more than eight times per year were 55 years old and older in 2021, according to the USA Pickleball Association. But the fastest growing segment of new players are those under 24 years old. Overall, the average age for pickleball players in 2021 was 38.1 and trending younger, according to USA Pickleball.
With its smaller court size, lighter ball and slower pace, it is far easier on the body than tennis, for example. The rules and basic movements are also easier to pick up for people of all ages compared to other racket sports. Pickleball can also be played from sitting positions, allowing more people to take part, such as those in wheelchairs. The COVID-19 pandemic’s social distancing measures also contributed to the sport’s rise in popularity. Pickleball became a social activity that people of all ages could participate in together, outdoors.
Mike Jentsch, West Bend director of Parks, Recreation and Forestry, said that West Bend’s pickleball courts are in high demand.
“Pickleball is the craze right now,” said Jentsch. “It’s become a popular sport for many people.”
Quaas Creek Park in West Bend has 10 pickleball courts available for summer play. Riverside and Regner parks each have tennis courts with pickleball overlays on them.
“During the summer season, our courts at Quaas Creek are very popular,” said Jentsch. “The popularity is absolutely impressive. In West Bend, we’ve had several pickleball instructional classes to introduce people to the sport. When we host those classes, they fill up immediately.”
West Bend Parks and Rec recently reintroduced clinics from international pickleball teaching professional and Kewaskum resident Mike McGuire.
The Kettle Moraine YMCA in West Bend offers open pickleball play sessions every day of the week on three courts overlaid over its basketball courts. A local pickleball enthusiast group approached the YMCA location shortly after the pandemic and asked them to expand from three to four days a week to seven, so they could get more games in. There is usually 20 to 30 people who show up for these open sessions, according to Kettle Moraine YMCA Branch Director Ashley Reynolds. Some days, the YMCA even lets the group expand into another of its gyms for more courts if it’s not in use.
Hartford
Hartford began offering pickleball at its Rec Center in 2012 and regularly provides classes and open sessions for youth and beginners. Hartford’s Rec Center currently has three courts taped down and they have the ability to add a fourth, according to Hartford Director of Parks and Recreation Randy Wojtasiak.
“Yesterday at our drop-in sessions, all three indoor courts were full with doubles playing, and I think I counted six to eight waiting to get on,” said Wojtasiak. “And this was during the work day.”
About six years ago, according to Wojtasiak, an unofficial area pickleball group came to the Hartford Parks Department to partner with them. The group helped fundraise and paint pickleball court lines on the existing tennis courts at Willowbrook Park. During the summers, the city gives this group access to a court-side storage box to store the pickleball net and equipment they use during games.
There are no concrete plans for future pickleball courts in Hartford at the moment, but Wojtasiak said he is in talks with local enthusiasts and his department is researching where potential new courts could go in their parks system.
“It’s one of the fastest growing sports out there,” said Wojtasiak. “People say it’s just a senior citizens game. It’s not. Teenagers love to play, too. I’m going around and researching what other communities are doing. This will definitely be part of our Parks and Open Spaces Plan that will be updated in 2024.”
Area pickleball enthusiasts are encouraged to come and talk to the Hartford Parks Department at those future public meetings.
Slinger
Slinger currently has basketball courts in its Community Park that have pickleball overlays, but the village is also set to complete construction on two new dedicated pickleball courts this spring in Rotary Park. Slinger Park and Recreation Director Tony Dobson said the two new courts were constructed based on community demand.
“We received quite a few emails and phone calls,” said Dobson. “We see the popularity up in Hartford. It’s definitely something that is gaining steam.”
Friends of Slinger Park are sponsoring one of the new courts and Slinger is working on securing a sponsor for the second. The courts have already been poured and will be finished in the coming months.
Jackson
Jackson is planning a new pickleball court. The Village Board will consider a bid from Vinton Construction on the new court project during their meeting Tuesday.
In a recent Jackson Hasmer Lake Community Park Master Plan survey taken by over 200 area residents, over 45 percent of respondents said they would be interested in pickleball courts at the park.
The Jackson Park and Rec Department is also hosting a pickleball tournament on Saturday, April 22, and residents can sign up to participate until April 15.
Kewaskum
When Kewaskum Administrator Adam Gitter started his job, his first goal was to bring pickleball to Kewaskum as soon as possible.
The village ended up converting a tennis court in Kewaskum Kiwanis Community Park for pickleball use.
“We had a lot of interest in pickleball courts,” said Gitter. “There was a lot of outreach from community members. I even have individuals who are willing to set up leagues.”
When Gitter set up a pickleball clinic to teach the game, 48 people showed up.
“We didn’t even have the space for them all,” he said.
The village plans to revamp their converted court for use again this summer. The village even purchased four sets of paddles with balls that Kewaskum residents can check out to use if they want to give the game a try, according to Gitter.
Four pickleball courts are currently part of the village’s ongoing Kewaskum Kiwanis Community Park master plan, which will be rolled out in multiple phases. It is not yet determined whether the courts will be built in Kiwanis Community Park or find another home in the village.
“I could talk about this sport forever,” said Gitter. “You want to play?”