WEST BEND — The West Bend Fire Department hosted a pinning ceremony Monday night during which The Badger Firefighters Association issued 25-year awards to seven firefighters.
At the annual pinning ceremony held at Station #1, 325 N. 8th Avenue, West Bend, the West Bend Fire Department recognized firefighters who have served for 25 years and also those who were recently retired, hired and promoted.
With a podium and table set up before the station’s T-2 fire truck, and in front of family and friends, Chief Gerald Kudek and the department recognized many of its past and present firefighters.
The Badger Firefighter Association was on hand to present 25-year awards to seven firefighters. Those receiving a 25-year award include Captain Bob Monday, Battalion Chief Jeff Gustafson, Battalion Chief Mark Forster, Deputy Chief Chuck Beistle, Lt. Rob Hasse, MPO Mark Rinzel and Lt. Jim Goeldner. Each was recognized and received a small standing award to commemorate their quarter century of service.
The new firefighters recognized in the ceremony include Jim Truckey, Ryan Wagner, Trevor Potkay, and Jacob Bodden.
Battalion Chief Matt Benidt, Lt. Joe Weinert and MPO Chris Bell were also recognized for their recent promotions.
“The West Bend Fire Department is proud to announce the promotions of our personnel into their new positions,” said West Bend Fire Department Captain Kenny Asselin. “These personnel have shown they are willing and able to accept the challenges and responsibilities of their new roles. We have the greatest confidence that these new leaders will improve fire department operations.”
Asselin said that he would like to thank Battalion Chief Rob Schafer and Paid-On-Call (POC) Firefighter Steve Rusch for their years of service.
Rusch leaves the West Bend Fire Department as the last POC firefighter since the POC program has ended. The West Bend Fire Department has moved to a fully-paid fire department with the addition of the nine new full-time firefighter positions.
The West Bend Fire Department would like to thank every former volunteer and paid-on-call firefighter for their years of service.