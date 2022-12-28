Plunging into New Year’s

WEST BEND — The 10th annual Polar Plunge will take place at House of Heileman’s on Big Cedar Lake on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.
Registration for the jump into the icy cold lake begins at 11 a.m. at House of Heileman’s, 5723 W. Lake Drive, West Bend. The jump-in is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Polar bear plunges challenge people to brave the cold and take a dip in a frigid body of water, often in the wintertime. The tradition may have originated in the 19th century in Canada, where it was believed that the cold water had health benefits and could cure a variety of ailments. Today, polar bear plunges have become a popular way for people to celebrate the new year or test their bravery.
Tami Janzen-Mauland has organized the annual plunge for all ten years of its life. She and her husband work with the owners of House of Heileman’s to put on the event.
“My husband always says it’s either the stupidest thing he does all year or the best thing,” said Janzen-Mauland. “If you can do this, you can do anything.”
All participants are required to complete and sign a waiver prior to registration for the free event. While registering, people can choose to dedicate their plunge to a loved one and provide a special announcement for when they enter the freezing water.
Unlike some plunges when everybody jumps in together, HoH limits plunges to up to four people. That way they can make each plunge special and announce the names of the jumpers. It also helps with safety.
“It’s very personalized,” said Janzen-Mauland. “The entire audience is on board and cheering everybody on.”
Last year 50 people participated in HoH’s polar bear plunge in Big Cedar Lake. The water is only 4 feet deep, but if there is an emergency, Janzen-Mauland is there to help out. She is a former lifeguard.
After climbing out of the water using a short ladder, participants can run over to a nearby bonfire, put their clothes back on, and rush into House of Heileman’s to warm up.
Due to the extreme nature of the activity, organizers have a number of warnings for those interested. Water footwear is recommended for safety reasons. Those with heart problems or conditions should watch and not participate. Drinking alcohol does not warm you up and can accelerate hypothermia. Participants should exit the water in a timely fashion after jumping in.
Polar plunge T-shirts will be available to purchase at the event, while supplies last.
For those who stick around after the plunge, House of Heileman’s will be showing the Green Bay Packers game at 3:25 p.m. that day.
For more information, call House of Heileman’s at 262-644-8809.