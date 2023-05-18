During the week of May 10 through 17, the Kewaskum Police Department provided police services including:
■ 10 ambulance requests
■ 1 animal bite
■ 4 animal complaints
■ 2 assist PD
■ 6 assistance-all others
■ 3 civil Matters
■ 3 disabled vehicles
■ 2 disorderly conducts
■ 1 drug treatment compliance check
■ 8 911 abandoned/false calls
■ 2 escort/bank run, etc.
■ 1 family trouble
■ 1 fire alarm
■ 1 harassment
■ 2 hazardous conditions — road hazards
■ 1 informational report
■ 1 missing person
■ 1 municipal ordinance investigation
■ 1 open door
■ 1 parking violation
■ 67 property checks
■ 19 public relations
■ 1 recovered property
■ 4 school grounds visits
■ 3 suspicious person/vehicle/situation
■ 15 traffic enforcements
■ 5 traffic requests
■ 25 traffic stops
■ 2 vandalism-damage to property
■ 1 vehicle traffic
■ 1 warrant service/attempt
■ 2 welfare checks
■ 197 total
May 10 — Animal complaint: Police received a call for a snapping turtle crossing Riverview Drive. An officer responded and ultimately the turtle crossed safely.
May 12 — Vandalism: Holy Trinity School reported graffiti on playground equipment located at Prospect Drive. Camera footage is being reviewed.
May 13 — Abandoned bike: A children’s bike was reportedly left on a property for a few days. Another neighbor placed the bike in his backyard in case someone returned to claim it.
May 13 — Animal complaint: Police received a report of someone releasing a snake onto property. Video is being obtained.
May 13 — Disorderly conduct — A parent and child were arguing while driving and the child jerked the driver’s wheel. The parent called dispatch and the vehicle was stopped. The child agree to sit in the back seat for the remainder of the travel.
May 14 — Disorderly conduct — A residence was toilet papered, egged and a dead animal was left on the front porch. Possibly just a prank due to prom, the incident is under investigation.
May 14 — Welfare Check — A neighbor requested a welfare check at a residence where the newspapers were piling up. A resident was ultimately located inside where he had fallen and could not get up.
May 15 — Traffic: A driver was cited for operating without insurance, warned for non-registration and display of unauthorized registration. The odor of marijuana was detected. A smoking device containing green leafy substance was located on the driver. A citation was issued for possession of drug paraphernalia.
May 15 — Juvenile complaint: Two juveniles were observed on private property. After receiving reports of vandalism in the area, the subjects were stopped. One was identified from previous contacts and the second was also identified. They were warned for trespassing and sent on their way.