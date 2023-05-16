During the week of May 8, the West Bend Police Department provided police services including:
■ 277 calls for service
■ 49 misdial 911 investigations
■ 6 theft investigations
■ 7 domestic violence investigations
■ 1 operating under the influence investigation
■ 6 crisis/mental health investigations
■ 21 traffic crash investigations
■ 82 traffic stops
■ 197 store/licensed premise checks
May 9 — Officers responded to Roosevelt Drive for a report of a woman who suspected her 15-year-old grandson took her vehicle without permission. The vehicle became involved in a pursuit with the Sheriff’s Department that was terminated after an unsuccessful attempt to deflate the vehicle tires. The vehicle was later returned and the boy admitted to West Bend detectives his involvement in the theft and pursuit.
Wednesday — Officers responded to North 10th Avenue for a report that a 14-year-old boy took his grandfather’s vehicle without permission. The vehicle was later crashed in Milwaukee. Milwaukee police turned the boy over to West Bend police and he was placed through juvenile intake for operating without owner’s consent and operating without a license.
Saturday — At 6:44 p.m. officers responded with West Bend Rescue to Weslyn Court for a report of a nonresponsive 32-year-old man experiencing an overdose. The man had been given Narcan prior to the arrival of officers and given additional Narcan by law enforcement. The man was transported to a hospital for continued care. No narcotics were located in the apartment. A 30-year-old man that had been with the victim was placed in jail for outstanding warrants on failure to appear in court on drug possession charges.
Sunday — An officer responded to a complaint that a 15-year-old male had engaged in an online chat with a female that expressed interest in him. The two exchanged sexually explicit videos. The woman then demanded money from the teen, threatening to send the video to others if he did not pay.