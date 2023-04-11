West Bend Police Department
283 Calls for service
6 Theft investigations
3 Domestic violence investigations
1 Operating under the influence investigations
7 Crisis/mental health investigations
16 Traffic crash investigations
114 Traffic stops
227 Store/licensed premises checks
April 3 — A bartender at 6th Ave BBQ Pit reported a 21-year-old male patron refused to leave the establishment near closing after being asked to do so. The man became boisterous, vulgar and threatening toward the staff and the police were contacted. The man was arrested for disorderly conduct.
April 4 — Officers were notified of four juveniles (ages 12, 13, 14 and 14) that had been at a residence together. The group ingested THC gummies and used a THC vape supplied by the 13-year-old. One of the 14-year-olds experienced an adverse reaction and was taken to the emergency room for treatment. The 13-year-old was referred to Washington County Juvenile intake for delivering THC.
April 6 — A Ford F-150 was reported stolen from Poplar Street. The vehicle was located and stopped by the Watertown Police Department. West Bend officers responded and a 20-year-old West Bend man was transported to the Washington County Jail for theft of the vehicle.
April 6 — Police were contacted for a welfare check regarding a 37-year-old man that was believed to be outdoors, extremely intoxicated, and unable to effectively communicate his whereabouts. The man was located and was transported to the hospital at his request to undergo a voluntary detox.