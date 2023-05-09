Last week, the West Bend Police Department provided police services including:
■ 300 calls for service
■ 51 misdial 911 investigations
■ 11 theft investigations
■ 4 domestic violence investigations
■ 6 operating under the influence investigations
■ 11 crisis/mental health investigations
■ 9 traffic crash investigations
■ 68 traffic stops
■ 213 store/licensed premise checks
May 1 — At 3:36 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of East Paradise Drive for the report a 26-year-old male was experiencing an overdose. The man was not breathing and officers administered Narcan and performed CPR. Emergency personnel were able to revive the man and he was transported to the hospital. The man admitted to snorting drugs. He was to report to his probation officer once medically cleared. Thursday — At 7:01 p.m., a citizen called police after smelling spray paint and finding fresh graffiti on the Eisenbahn Trail. Officers responded and located a 12-year-old male and 13-year-old female in the area with spray paint. They admitted to their actions and were cited for criminal damage to property. Saturday — At 10:56 p.m., an officer observed a motorist driving in the downtown construction zone. The motorist left the roadway and started to drive on the Riverwalk. Officers stopped the 47-year-old female driver and detected a strong odor of intoxicants. The woman failed field sobriety testing, with a preliminary breath test result of 0.173. She was cited for operating while intoxicated. Sunday — At 10:07 p.m. officers responded to a residence on Sylvan Way for the report of an unresponsive 33-year-old man experiencing a drug overdose. Narcan was administered and the man was transported to a hospital. He will be placed in jail on a probation hold once medically cleared.